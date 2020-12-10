2020 Spark Design Award Winners Announced

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the global health pandemic in 2020, designers from around the world still found inspiration and submitted their innovative designs to Spark Design Awards. Well-known companies like Dell, IBM, Fitbit, IDEO, Philips Lightning, Google, Tesla, HP, and more submitted their products along with smaller firms of other professional designers.



This year, the jury discussions took place online rather than in person as they usually do. Even with the challenges, the fifteen experts joined from a variety of timezones to contribute to the lively discussion. Peter Kuchnicki, the President and CEO of Spark Design Awards, described the judging as "a refreshing time to connect with bright minds and discuss some of the amazing innovations that have come from a difficult year. Quite frankly, it was a blast to see and work with our jurors by telecon!"



Of the hundreds of entries, 90 pro entries impressed the judges enough to earn a position as a winner or finalist. Acquiring comments like "well-designed and well-rounded," "brilliant concept," and "interesting solutioning," the winners of the 2020 Spark Design Awards are listed below. The winning submissions are all showcased in the Spark Galleries and plan to be displayed in design galleries as they reopen.

Design Name Competition Award Organization BoostCharger CleanTech Platinum STUDIO BACKS Dell Recyclable Backpack CleanTech Gold Dell One Season House CleanTech Bronze WonderHome Z - LAMP Concept Pro Platinum Central Academy of Fine Arts Re-born Mask Box by Yuhan-Kimberly Concept Pro Silver Yuhan-Kimberly Design Consciousness- Small Things Concept Pro Silver IDEO IBM Automation Decision Services Digital Platinum IBM Fitbit Sense UX Digital Silver Fitbit, Inc. Hitachi airCloud Pro Digital Silver Hitachi-Johnson Controls Midea Meiju App Experience Platinum Midea Air-Conditioning Equipment Cut and Paste: Prevent Visual Plagiarism Graphic Platinum Lisa Winstanley Design Powering the Future Graphic Silver Bruce Power Remember me Graphic Silver Cosmo-Sloth Nurse Your Senses Graphic Bronze Island Health M2 ICU: Medical Intensive Care Unit Health Platinum Philips Lighting Neuralink R1 Robot Health Gold Woke Studio FORME Life Health Gold fuseproject Coway Icon Air Purifier Health Platinum fuseproject LOTUS - Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Health Silver Philips Lighting Fitbit Inspire 2 Health Silver Fitbit, Inc. Fitbit Flow Health Bronze Fitbit, Inc. Emergency Care 2030 Health Silver Philips Lighting Ellie's MRI Journey Health Silver Philips Lighting Dell XPS Notebook Packaging Package Platinum Dell Fitbit Sustainable Packaging Package Gold Fitbit, Inc. Zippo Constellation Package Silver Zippo (China) Outdoor Product Eco-pac Package Silver WWP Beauty Easy-to-Read Ointment Package Silver China Resources Sanjiu LIFEWTR Series 9: Art of Recycling Package Silver PepsiCo Foldable & Classified Medicine Bottle Package Bronze China Resources Sanjiu Goodbaby® Cold Medicine Packaging Package Bronze China Resources Sanjiu Pepsi x China's People's Daily New Media (GCR) Package Bronze PepsiCo HeroWear Apex Product Platinum Interwoven Design Group, LLC Glint Hero Luminaire Product Platinum Whipsaw, Inc. Motive Lighting Product Platinum Landscape Forms Chromecast with Google TV Product Platinum Google Inc Nest Thermostat Product Platinum Google Inc HP DesignJet Studio Product Gold Nacar Design Nest Audio Product Gold Google Inc Disc, Peak & Stretch Product Gold Landscape Forms August WiFi Smart Lock Product Silver fuseproject Magellan Product Silver Kuzco Lighting Dreem Product Silver fuseproject Dalbodre Oak Crib Product Silver Dalbodre Philips Hue Smart button Product Silver Philips Lighting Philips Nature Connect Product Silver Philips Lighting Ledalite ModiFly Product Bronze Philips Lighting Google Trekker Product Bronze Whipsaw, Inc. Google Pixel Buds Product Bronze Google Inc Impinj R700 RAIN Reader Product Bronze Pensar Dell Inspiron 7000 Product Bronze Dell Google Pixel 5 Product Bronze Google Inc HP Envy AlO Printers Product Bronze HP Hydration Platform Product Bronze PepsiCo Philips MyCreation Product Bronze Philips Lighting Polling Product Bronze Korea Polytechnic University Textile Space Platinum Kris Lin International Design Times Pavilion Space Platinum Sangu Design Co. Ltd. New Story Space Platinum fuseproject Upfit 2.0 Space Platinum Landscape Forms Song Mansion Space Gold Hirsch Bedner and Associates Ltd Urban Literature Space Gold G DESIGN Reinoldi Secondary School Space Gold SSP AG Hainan Sanya Rusi Center Space Silver Nanjing XuSong Decoration Design Reversal Space Silver YUN-YIH Design Company Beijing Tongzhou Rihua Cultural Park Space Silver Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP Yong Quan Park Space Silver G DESIGN Impression of Railway Space Silver G DESIGN MC Bauchemie Space Silver SSP AG Symbiotic Sustainability Space Silver G DESIGN Taipei EROS Hair Salon Space Silver Materiality Design Fluid Space Space Silver Kris Lin International Design Childhood Days Space Silver Mo Architects and Planners Boulder House Space Bronze AtelierJun Connection Space Bronze T.M Design Studio Suitable Residence Space Bronze T.E&C Architects & Associates Latitude Space Bronze SHH Liberal Realms Space Bronze T.M Design Studio Duplex Penthouse in Royal Bay Space Bronze Janmei Design Foshan Jingying Office Space Bronze BOSI-TAO Design Graceful Home Space Bronze uzdesign Boundless Space Bronze YUN-YIH Design Company Nanjing VANKE Noble Garden Space Bronze LSD InteriorDesign Tea Art Space Bronze tomchen design City of Light Space Bronze Kris Lin International Design Ganzhou Sales Office Space Bronze Hirsch Bedner and Associates Limited Elroy Air Chaparral Transport Platinum Elroy Air Cybertruck Transport Gold Tesla NYCT Electric Bus Chargers Transport Silver Ciocchini Design Yamaha 275 Transport Bronze ROBRADY design

