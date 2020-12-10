2020 Spark Design Award Winners Announced

Judges chose 150 winners in all design categories. Entries from around the world competed for the coveted Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze Spark Awards

News provided by

Spark Design Awards

Dec 10, 2020, 14:33 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the global health pandemic in 2020, designers from around the world still found inspiration and submitted their innovative designs to Spark Design Awards. Well-known companies like Dell, IBM, Fitbit, IDEO, Philips Lightning, Google, Tesla, HP, and more submitted their products along with smaller firms of other professional designers.

This year, the jury discussions took place online rather than in person as they usually do. Even with the challenges, the fifteen experts joined from a variety of timezones to contribute to the lively discussion. Peter Kuchnicki, the President and CEO of Spark Design Awards, described the judging as "a refreshing time to connect with bright minds and discuss some of the amazing innovations that have come from a difficult year. Quite frankly, it was a blast to see and work with our jurors by telecon!"

Of the hundreds of entries, 90 pro entries impressed the judges enough to earn a position as a winner or finalist. Acquiring comments like "well-designed and well-rounded," "brilliant concept," and "interesting solutioning," the winners of the 2020 Spark Design Awards are listed below. The winning submissions are all showcased in the Spark Galleries and plan to be displayed in design galleries as they reopen.

Design Name

Competition

Award

Organization

BoostCharger

CleanTech

Platinum

STUDIO BACKS

Dell Recyclable Backpack

CleanTech

Gold

Dell

One Season House

CleanTech

Bronze

WonderHome

Z - LAMP

Concept Pro

Platinum

Central Academy of Fine Arts

Re-born Mask Box by Yuhan-Kimberly

Concept Pro

Silver

Yuhan-Kimberly

Design Consciousness- Small Things

Concept Pro

Silver

IDEO

IBM Automation Decision Services

Digital

Platinum

IBM

Fitbit Sense UX

Digital

Silver

Fitbit, Inc.

Hitachi airCloud Pro

Digital

Silver

Hitachi-Johnson Controls

Midea Meiju App

Experience

Platinum

Midea Air-Conditioning Equipment

Cut and Paste: Prevent Visual Plagiarism

Graphic

Platinum

Lisa Winstanley Design

Powering the Future

Graphic

Silver

Bruce Power

Remember me

Graphic

Silver

Cosmo-Sloth

Nurse Your Senses

Graphic

Bronze

Island Health

M2 ICU: Medical Intensive Care Unit

Health

Platinum

Philips Lighting

Neuralink R1 Robot

Health

Gold

Woke Studio

FORME Life

Health

Gold

fuseproject

Coway Icon Air Purifier

Health

Platinum

fuseproject

LOTUS - Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Health

Silver

Philips Lighting

Fitbit Inspire 2

Health

Silver

Fitbit, Inc.

Fitbit Flow

Health

Bronze

Fitbit, Inc.

Emergency Care 2030

Health

Silver

Philips Lighting

Ellie's MRI Journey

Health

Silver

Philips Lighting

Dell XPS Notebook Packaging

Package

Platinum

Dell

Fitbit Sustainable Packaging

Package

Gold

Fitbit, Inc.

Zippo Constellation

Package

Silver

Zippo (China) Outdoor Product

Eco-pac

Package

Silver

WWP Beauty

Easy-to-Read Ointment

Package

Silver

China Resources Sanjiu

LIFEWTR Series 9: Art of Recycling

Package

Silver

PepsiCo

Foldable & Classified Medicine Bottle

Package

Bronze

China Resources Sanjiu

Goodbaby® Cold Medicine Packaging

Package

Bronze

China Resources Sanjiu

Pepsi x China's People's Daily New Media (GCR)

Package

Bronze

PepsiCo

HeroWear Apex

Product

Platinum

Interwoven Design Group, LLC

Glint Hero Luminaire

Product

Platinum

Whipsaw, Inc.

Motive Lighting

Product

Platinum

Landscape Forms

Chromecast with Google TV

Product

Platinum

Google Inc

Nest Thermostat

Product

Platinum

Google Inc

HP DesignJet Studio

Product

Gold

Nacar Design

Nest Audio

Product

Gold

Google Inc

Disc, Peak & Stretch

Product

Gold

Landscape Forms

August WiFi Smart Lock

Product

Silver

fuseproject

Magellan

Product

Silver

Kuzco Lighting

Dreem

Product

Silver

fuseproject

Dalbodre Oak Crib

Product

Silver

Dalbodre

Philips Hue Smart button

Product

Silver

Philips Lighting

Philips Nature Connect

Product

Silver

Philips Lighting

Ledalite ModiFly

Product

Bronze

Philips Lighting

Google Trekker

Product

Bronze

Whipsaw, Inc.

Google Pixel Buds

Product

Bronze

Google Inc

Impinj R700 RAIN Reader

Product

Bronze

Pensar

Dell Inspiron 7000

Product

Bronze

Dell

Google Pixel 5

Product

Bronze

Google Inc

HP Envy AlO Printers

Product

Bronze

HP

Hydration Platform

Product

Bronze

PepsiCo

Philips MyCreation

Product

Bronze

Philips Lighting

Polling

Product

Bronze

Korea Polytechnic University

Textile

Space

Platinum

Kris Lin International Design

Times Pavilion

Space

Platinum

Sangu Design Co. Ltd.

New Story

Space

Platinum

fuseproject

Upfit 2.0

Space

Platinum

Landscape Forms

Song Mansion

Space

Gold

Hirsch Bedner and Associates Ltd

Urban Literature

Space

Gold

G DESIGN

Reinoldi Secondary School

Space

Gold

SSP AG

Hainan Sanya Rusi Center

Space

Silver

Nanjing XuSong Decoration Design

Reversal

Space

Silver

YUN-YIH Design Company

Beijing Tongzhou Rihua Cultural Park

Space

Silver

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

Yong Quan Park

Space

Silver

G DESIGN

Impression of Railway

Space

Silver

G DESIGN

MC Bauchemie

Space

Silver

SSP AG

Symbiotic Sustainability

Space

Silver

G DESIGN

Taipei EROS Hair Salon

Space

Silver

Materiality Design

Fluid Space

Space

Silver

Kris Lin International Design

Childhood Days

Space

Silver

Mo Architects and Planners

Boulder House

Space

Bronze

AtelierJun

Connection

Space

Bronze

T.M Design Studio

Suitable Residence

Space

Bronze

T.E&C Architects & Associates

Latitude

Space

Bronze

SHH

Liberal Realms

Space

Bronze

T.M Design Studio

Duplex Penthouse in Royal Bay

Space

Bronze

Janmei Design

Foshan Jingying Office

Space

Bronze

BOSI-TAO Design

Graceful Home

Space

Bronze

uzdesign

Boundless

Space

Bronze

YUN-YIH Design Company

Nanjing VANKE Noble Garden

Space

Bronze

LSD InteriorDesign

Tea Art

Space

Bronze

tomchen design

City of Light

Space

Bronze

Kris Lin International Design

Ganzhou Sales Office

Space

Bronze

Hirsch Bedner and Associates Limited

Elroy Air Chaparral

Transport

Platinum

Elroy Air

Cybertruck

Transport

Gold

Tesla

NYCT Electric Bus Chargers

Transport

Silver

Ciocchini Design

Yamaha 275

Transport

Bronze

ROBRADY design

Media Contact:
Peter Kuchnicki
[email protected]

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12849835

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Spark Design Awards