2020 Storage magazine and SearchStorage Product of the Year: Kasten K10 Named Gold Winner in Backup and Disaster Recovery

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten by Veeam® announced today that the Kasten K10 Kubernetes data management platform was named Product of the Year by TechTarget's Storage magazine and SearchStorage in the Backup and Disaster Recovery hardware, software and services category. Kasten K10 was recognized for its innovation in Kubernetes backup and recovery and its comprehensive features, including automation and data and application migration in Kubernetes deployments, which deliver functionality, value and ease of use.

According to SearchStorage, Kasten K10 is "one of the few products to address the needs of container data management with support for all major Kubernetes products and cloud services," and "a clear leader in Kubernetes backup."

Kasten K10 offers Kubernetes-native backup, disaster recovery, and application migration capabilities that make it easy to protect and scale Kubernetes deployments and operate increasingly complex modern IT environments. Purpose-built for Kubernetes with operational simplicity in mind, K10 offers users a quick to deploy and easy to use data management platform accommodates complex applications with high degrees of automation and portability so cloud and operations teams can ensure productivity, scalability, and security.

"Kubernetes adoption continues to grow and, with this, so does the complexity and scale of modern enterprise IT environments. In these environments, data management becomes critically important for flexibility, performance and security," said Niraj Tolia, President and GM, Kasten by Veeam. "This latest recognition for K10 underscores its ability to dramatically reduce Kubernetes complexity and deliver innovation, security and operational simplicity to support data management at the cloud-native scale enterprises and DevOps teams demand."

Receiving over 100 entries, the gold win in the SearchStorage Products of the Year competition recognizes Kasten's success in fully addressing the data management and protection needs of firms operating in Kubernetes. The award comes shortly after recognition in Cloud Computing Magazine as a Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award winner , alongside the launch of the latest version of the Kasten K10 v3.0 , which introduced new capabilities that enable enterprises to deploy Kasten's Kubernetes-native backup, disaster recovery, and application migration capabilities across multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments and multi-tenant cloud environments.

For more information on Kasten or to try K10 for free, please visit kasten.io .

About Kasten by Veeam

Kasten by Veeam is the leader in Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery. Its solution helps enterprises overcome Day 2 data management challenges to confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, a data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and application mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Kasten, an independent Kubernetes Business Unit within Veeam, has offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.

About the Storage magazine and SearchStorage Products of the Year

Storage magazine and SearchStorage invited data storage product companies to nominate new or enhanced products for the 2020 Products of the Year awards. For previously available products, the upgrade must have incorporated significant new features. Products could be entered in one of five categories: backup and disaster recovery hardware, software and services; cloud storage; disk and disk subsystems; hyper-converged and composable infrastructures; and storage system and application software. Products were judged by a panel of industry experts, analysts, consultants, and Storage magazine and SearchStorage editors. Products were rated based on innovation, performance, ease of integration into environment, ease of use and manageability, functionality and value.

About TechTarget's SearchStorage.com

TechTarget's SearchStorage.com is the No. 1 online destination for IT professionals charged with purchasing, implementing and managing storage systems at the core of large- and medium-sized businesses. More than 600,000 storage-focused IT executives, managers and staff rely on SearchStorage for the information they need to do their jobs.

SearchStorage content includes original editorial features, news, expert storage advice, webcasts and white papers. TechTarget's Storage magazine provides IT executives, managers and staff with in-depth analysis and forward-looking guidance on managing, storing, networking and safeguarding the data at the core of large organizations. More information can be found at www.SearchStorage.com .

Media Contact:

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Kasten

646-741-8358

[email protected]

SOURCE Kasten

Related Links

http://www.kasten.io

