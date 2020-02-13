2020 Study on the World's Retail Landscape Market Leaders - Who is Winning in Their Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Competitive Market Leaders - When and Why Vendors Win" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study looks at top vendors and what their customers are saying about them for their investment plans in 2020.

The data is the result of a primary research study and was collected from retailers representing over 300 retail brands. The data is a cross-tabbed view of individual vendor's customers and their responses.

The manner in which it is written is recommendations from the data to each individual vendor represented based on their data, but there is great competitive value in the data and insight for retailers considering each vendor. It helps them understand why other customers buy their solutions and why.

Competitive profiles in this study for Amazon (AWS), Apple, Aptos, Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, HP Inc., IBM, Infor, JDA, Manhattan Assoc., Microsoft, NCR, OneView Commerce, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, SAS, Toshiba GCS, Sensormatic Retail and Zebra.

Each profile is a series of charts and reviews of the data in the broader study.

Here are some of the data points that you get on each vendor:

Average Order Value Increase - This is the average increase/decrease in sales revenue for each customer who responded to the survey. This includes customers increasing, decreasing, don't work with, won't work with. It is a level measurement across all vendors and all respondents.

The bar represents the percentage of customers increasing or decreasing spend. Overall Sales Growth Comparison - This is a picture of the sales growth of the company's customers in 2019 and the expected increase in 2020 compared to the average retailer in the study.

This is a comparison of the vendor's customer's growth plans in terms of growth in the number of stores, store remodels. Top Priorities for 2020 - Looking at the top Store Priorities in the current analyst's News study, how do this vendor's customers prioritize these items verses the entire market. This shows where this vendor wins and doesn't win with great data insights.

This looks at a comparison of customers increasing business with this vendor and average retailer in terms of plans to increase overall IT spend and store-level IT spend. 2020 E-commerce Fulfillment Plans - For each vendor, what is the % of their business is at the store or mobile or desktop e-commerce.

Key Questions Answered

Who is really winning among IT Vendors?

Are retailers really shunning Amazon Web Services (AWS)?

Who are customers increasing business within 2020, when does SAP win versus Oracle versus NCR versus SalesForce or Aptos or Toshiba?

When do they lose business?

What are the highest priorities for each vendor's customers?

Are their customers growing faster than the market, increasing IT Spend or decreasing?

Are they increasing store counts or decreasing?

How fast are they moving to the cloud?

Are there customers more likely to be investing in emerging technologies like AI/Machine Learning, Serverless Computing or SDWAN or IoT or Beacons or Big Data?

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

2. How to Read This Report

3. Vendor Profiles

4. Overall Market View - Who is Winning in Their Markets?

