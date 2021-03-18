2020 Subaru Share The Love® Event Reaches $26.2 Million In Charitable Donations

"In a year where good news was harder to come by, our 2020 Subaru Share the Love Event represented a glimmer of hope for people looking to help their communities," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "With our retailers, customers, national and local charity partners, Subaru of America has donated over $200 million to help those in need over the last thirteen years. This, along with bringing love into the lives of our friends and neighbors, is just one more reason why Subaru is more than a car company."

The thirteenth iteration of the campaign marks the fifth consecutive year that Subaru did not place a cap on the total contributions to its national Subaru Share the Love Event charitable partners; the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and the National Park Foundation.

Subaru retailers selected one or two hometown charities from their community to support, adding more than 790 local causes to the annual campaign. All retailers participated in an additional hometown charity donation by offering their own 'per vehicle sold' contribution which generated nearly $5.6 million nationwide. An additional flat donation, which totaled more than $182,000, was also contributed by select retailers. When paired with the $20.6 million contribution from Subaru of America, total donations climbed to $26.2 million in 2020. National charity partners received nearly $7.7 million, while hometown charities received $18.5 million. Additionally, 256 Subaru retailers participated in a vehicle service donation, resulting in donations from Subaru and Subaru retailers totaling $1.3 million.

To learn about the Subaru Share the Love Event, please visit www.subaru.com/share.

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

