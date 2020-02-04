2020 Top 25 Timeshare Rental Resorts on RedWeek.com

SEATTLE, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Top 25 list of timeshare rental resorts has been released from RedWeek.com , the world's largest marketplace for by-owner timeshare rentals and resales. The list is selected by RedWeek members, based on volume of rental bookings and inquiries sent to owners. The list for 2020 features many recurring favorites, although there are a few noteworthy changes that stand out from years before.

#1 Pick: Marriott's Aruba Surf Club

Marriott resorts continue to dominate the majority of the list with 60% of the spots, including the coveted top five positions. Top destinations include Hawaii (32%) and the Caribbean (20%). Many Hawaiian resorts moved up on the list, including Marriott's Ko Olina Beach Club , The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas North , Marriott's Maui Ocean Club - Lahaina Villas , and Marriott's Waiohai Beach Club . Only one ski destination appears on the Top 25 list - Marriott's MountainSide at Park City at number 16. RedWeek members clearly prefer beach and warm-weather destinations.

Although Florida had a small decrease in popularity as a destination this year, Marriott's Beachplace Towers in Fort Lauderdale boasted the sharpest spike in bookings; the resort jumped up four spots from 2019's report. Hilton Grand Vacation Club (HGVC) at the Lagoon Tower in Honolulu appeared on the list for the first time, bumping 2019's Marriott's Grande Vista in Orlando off the list entirely.

"With the rapid expansion of RedWeek's online booking program, we have seen huge increases in the number of bookings and e-mail inquiries going out to timeshare owners," says Maurice Aubrey, President of RedWeek.com. "This Top 25 represents the best of the 1,300+ resorts worldwide where owners have posted their weeks for rent. These resorts received nearly 117,000 combined inquiries and bookings in 2019, and we are already seeing increased volume just a few weeks into 2020. Timeshare owners at these resorts are, no doubt, pleased with this level of response."

The Top 25 timeshare rental resorts for 2020 are:

