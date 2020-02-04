2020 US Microbiology Analyzers and Reagent for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts by Product--Competitive Profiles, Technology and Instrumentation Review, Opportunities for Suppliers

News provided by

Reportlinker

Feb 04, 2020, 12:05 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

2020 US Microbiology Analyzers and Reagent for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts by Product--Competitive Profiles, Technology and Instrumentation Review, Opportunities for Suppliers

This new report is a strategic analysis of major business opportunities emerging in the infectious disease testing market during the next five years.  The report examines key US market trends; reviews current and emerging assays; analyzes potential applications of innovative diagnostic technologies; forecasts volume and sales for over 100 infectious disease tests by assay, and market segment; provides test volume estimates by method (molecular, serology/immunodiagnostics, culture/microscopy); profiles leading players and potential market entrants; and suggests alternative business expansion strategies for suppliers.

Companies Profiled
Competitive Assessments

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843820/?utm_source=PRN

- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Cepheid
- Diamedix
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- GSK Biologicals
- Hologic
- Leica Biosystems
- Lonza
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- SeraCare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher
- Wako


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843820/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

You just read:

2020 US Microbiology Analyzers and Reagent for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts by Product--Competitive Profiles, Technology and Instrumentation Review, Opportunities for Suppliers

News provided by

Reportlinker

Feb 04, 2020, 12:05 ET