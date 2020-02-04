NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

2020 US NAT/Nucleic Acid Testing Analyzers and Reagents for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts by Product--Competitive Profiles, Technology and Instrumentation Review, Opportunities for Suppliers



Comprehensive 1,157-page market segmentation analysis of the US NAT market.

· Major issues pertaining to the US NAT laboratory practice, as well as key economic, regulatory, demographic, social and technological trends with significant market impact during the next five years.



Companies Profiled

Competitive Assessments

- Abbott

- Affymetrix

- Agilent Technologies

- Applied Gene technologies

- Arca Biopharma

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- Biokit

- bioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- Biotest

- Cepheid

- Decode Genetics

- Diadexus

- Eiken Chemical

- Elitech Group

- Enzo Biochem

- Exact Sciences

- Fujirebio

- Grifols

- Hologic

- Illumina

- LabCorp

- Leica Biosystems

- Li-Cor Biosciences

- Myriad Genetics

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- PerkinElmer

- Proteome Sciences

- Qiagen

- Roche

- Scienion

- Sequenom

- Shimadzu

- Siemens Healthineers

- Sierra Molecular

- Takara Bio

- Tecan Group

- Thermo Fisher



