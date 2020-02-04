2020 US Tumor Marker Testing Analyzers and Reagents: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts by Product--Competitive Profiles, Technology and Instrumentation Review, Opportunities for Suppliers
Feb 04, 2020, 12:15 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
2020 US Tumor Marker Testing Analyzers and Reagents: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts by Product--Competitive Profiles, Technology and Instrumentation Review, Opportunities for Suppliers
Highlights
- Comprehensive 620-page analysis of the US tumor marker testing market.
- Major issues pertaining to the US laboratory practice, as well as key economic, regulatory, demographic, social and technological trends with significant market impact during the next five years.
- Mortality statistics and scientific views on the etiology of major types of cancer, e.g., lung, colorectal, breast, prostatic, pancreatic, leukemia, lymphoma, gastrointestinal, bladder, liver, ovarian, testicular, oral, skin and others.
- Five-year test volume and sales forecasts over for 40 tumor marker performed in US hospitals, commercial laboratories and physician offices.
- Placements and installed base of automated and semi-automated analyzers used for tumor marker testing.
- Current instrumentation technologies and feature comparison of leading analyzers.
- Sales and market shares of leading suppliers.
- Emerging diagnostic technologies and their potential market applications.
- Product development opportunities.
- Profiles of current and emerging suppliers, including their sales, market shares, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in RandD, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.
- Business opportunities and strategic recommendations for suppliers.
Contains 620 pages and 103 tables
Companies Profiled
Competitive Assessments
- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Cepheid
- Diamedix
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- GSK Biologicals
- Hologic
- Leica Biosystems
- Lonza
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- SeraCare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher
- Wako
