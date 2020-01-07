2020 Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards Now Open

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the leading organization that empowers young people by encouraging participation, recognizing achievement and building community and school spirit, today announced that it has officially opened submissions for the fifth annual 2020 Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards. The Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards recognize and honor the standouts in America's high schools who instill pride, spark engagement, and powerfully influence their school and their communities. A total of $100,000 will be awarded across 25 categories, including a $25,000 grand prize for America's Most Spirited High School. Submissions for the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards close on January 21, 2020. Category finalists will be announced on February 4, 2020.

"Varsity Brands believes that school pride serves as an important benchmark for a school's overall success, and the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards serve as our signature program to recognize and reward the everyday heroes who build spirit, improve student outcomes and strengthen communities," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. As the extracurricular partner-of-choice to schools across the country, Varsity Brands' three businesses – BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones – are uniquely situated to work with these leaders, and we are proud to celebrate their ability to inspire other students, faculty or community members by leading by example and sharing their school spirit."

"The Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards highlight the many ways that spirit inspires and connects communities, and it serves as a platform to recognize the unsung heroes in America's schools -- the students, faculty, and administrators across the country who make a difference at their school through spirit," added Nicole Lauchaire, Executive Director of the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards. "We therefore encourage broad participation in the awards so that school spirit is celebrated for its ability to improve performance and foster holistic school and student wellness."

The 2020 Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards will consist of 25 awards, which will include a $25,000 Grand Prize for America's Most Spirited High School and $3,000 for each category winner. This year's categories include:

America's Most Spirited High School – Grand Prize

Athlete

Athletic Director

Athletic Trainer

Believe in You — Spirit of Inclusion

Choir

Coach

Community Service Project

Game Day Experience

Graduation

Mascot

Pep Band

Principal

School Counselor

School Tradition

Spirit Leader – Cheer & Dance

Spirit of Sportsmanship

Spirit of St. Jude

Student

Student Government

Superintendent

Teacher

Team Manager

Yearbook

Learn more about the various award categories in 2020. The submission process is a free and simple 3-step process. Submissions must include a 500-word essay outlining why the nominee is deserving of this award, one letter of recommendation, two photos highlighting school spirit and other optional supporting materials demonstrating the nominee's work.

The $25,000 grand prize award, America's Most Spirited High School, will honor one high school that demonstrates school spirit and community pride. To enter, schools must submit a 90-second video and an essay detailing the school's "Spirit Story." (Click HERE for submission details.)

To learn more about the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards, please visit www.varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 8,600 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via catalog, telesales, e-commerce sites and direct sales channels.

