2020 Vega Digital Awards: Season 2 Winners Announced

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Awards Associate (IAA) has announced the Season 2 winners for the 2020 Vega Digital Awards, which attracted as many as 1,436 entries from 32 countries all over the world.

­­The Vega Digital Awards continually fulfills its mission of honoring talented individuals. "It brings me great joy to see the industry thrive with talent," Kenjo Ong, the CEO of IAA remarked. "There's never a dull moment with such great minds at work."

2020 Vega Digital Awards: Season 2 Results Announced | Congratulations to all winners!

­­All submissions go through strict and rigorous assessment by IAA's panel of judges. Vega, alongside its sister awards programs MUSE, NYX, LIT, and TITAN, are all overseen by IAA and are run with excellence at their cores.

Grand Jury Panel

For 2020, IAA had 23 esteemed professionals serve on the panel of judges. These individuals are well-recognized in their respective fields, and are involved in notable organizations such as Connected, Vitamin London, Proximity Russia (BBDO Group), BEAMY, NBC Sports at NBCUniversal, and Responsive Spaces.

Based on the category selected, submissions are examined using relevant industry standards. Blind judging by panelists further ensure that merits alone dictate the winners.

The competition had attracted entries from countries such as United States, Canada, United Kingdom, India, Germany, Australia, Singapore, China, to name a few.

International Brands Represented

Reputable players in the industry, such as Taublieb Films, Goodbye Kansas Studios, Capsule Studio, Player One Trailers, TOFU Studio, CJ ENM, TikTok Canada, and 3DUS, were part of the line-up of entrants. Alongside them, household names were also represented in the competition, such as Ferrari, DDB Paris / Eddy TV / Ubisoft, Mazda, Canon Singapore Pte Ltd, OPPO Philippines, Nickelodeon, Unilever International, and many more.

"It is remarkable to have such a turnout despite the current state of the world," Ong noted. "Certainly, creativity finds its inspiration from anything and everything, and no amount of adversity can ever stop its growth."

