2020 Washington Auto Show Opens Friday, Jan. 24, Featuring Over 600 New Vehicles on Display

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Auto Show opens its doors to the public on January 24 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Open every day until February 2, the Washington Auto Show will feature more than 600 new vehicles on display from more than 30 different auto manufacturers.

More than a dozen new vehicles will make their Mid-Atlantic debut at the show, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Chevrolet Corvette C8, along with the 2021 Kia Seltos, the Hyundai Venue, and others. A full list of manufacturer display vehicles can be viewed here.

The show's biggest-ever collection of exotic and luxury cars will be on display at the 2020 Washington Auto Show, including five 2020 Bentleys, three Rolls-Royces, three McLarens, and three new Aston Martins, plus new and classic Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and numerous other high-end models from the past and present.

The show will also feature two indoor experiential rides – the off-road simulator Camp Jeep and the revamped Jaguar Test Drive Experience, which takes riders through a special stunt course designed specifically for The Washington Auto Show.

Attendees will also be able to take a test drive on the streets of D.C. in nearly a half-dozen different brands of vehicles. Ford will be offering on-street test drives throughout all 10 days of the show, while Honda and Volkswagen will be offering on-street drives during select days. Visitors to the show will also be able to drive all-electric vehicles from multiple manufacturers as part of the show's first-ever Electric Drive Experience, presented by Pepco EVsmart.

Four of Washington's biggest sports stars, representing each of the region's Big Four sports teams, will be appearing at the show during the weekday evenings. Juan Soto, Nick Jensen, Isaiah Thomas, and Derrius Guice will all be signing autographs and taking photos with guests from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. during their designated appearance dates, from Jan. 27 through Jan. 30.

A full list of sports star appearance dates can be viewed here; access to the meet-and-greets comes free with a general admission ticket.

For more information on the 2020 Washington Auto Show, please visit www.washingtonautoshow.com.

