2020 Washington DC Modernism Show--The Show Must Go … Online

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its 37 years, the Washington DC Modernism Show will be held online rather than in person. After two attempts to schedule an in-person show at a historic site in Alexandria, Virginia were foiled by the pandemic, the Art Deco Society of Washington decided that "the Show Must Go … Online!" said Modernism Show Chair, Jim Linz.

Bus of Tomorrow - Count Alexis de Sakhnoffsky - 1956 The Show Must Go ... Online!

The Art Deco Society of Washington is a nonprofit organization devoted to the preservation of the architectural, industrial, decorative, and cultural arts of the Art Deco era. The Modernism Show provides funding to support ADSW's mission.

The online show will be held in partnership with the Ruby Lane internet antique mall, and will go 24/7 beginning at 8am EDT on October 31st through midnight November 1st, 2020, with an early buyers preview October 30th beginning at 8am EDT. The early buyers preview will cost $20, but there will be no show admission fee for shoppers during the two show days.

Customers can access the show and buy tickets to the preview through either the Modernism show's website www.washingtonmodernism2020.com or through the Art Deco Society's partner page on the Ruby Lane website – www.rubylane.com/partners . Special content is also planned for both websites in advance of the show.

Initially known as the Exposition of 20th Century Decorative Arts, or simply the Art Deco Expo, the Show gradually expanded to include all design movements of the 20th Century including Art Nouveau, Arts & Crafts, Art Deco, Art Moderne, Mid-Century Modern, Scandinavian Modern, and Atomic.

ADSW President, Steve Knight, is excited about the possibilities offered by an online show. "This show is the classic example of turning lemons into lemonade. Though the pandemic forced us to go virtual, we are excited that we will have dealers from around the country able to participate, and modernism enthusiasts from around the globe can attend," Knight said.

Washington Modernism show "attendees" from around the world will be able to shop for fabulous vintage furnishings and collectibles -- including furniture, clocks, cocktail and barware, jewelry, ceramics, and more -- with dozens of Art Deco and modernism dealers. Ruby Lane has strong followings in England, Germany, Japan, and Australia.

For more information, contact Modernism Show Chair Jim Linz directly at 703-568-3745, [email protected].

SOURCE Art Deco Society of Washington