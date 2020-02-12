2020 Water for Food Global Conference: Call for Session Proposals

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Working toward a water and food secure future is one the most pressing global challenges of our time. The 2020 Water for Food Global Conference will convene an exceptional gathering of top international experts, government leaders, entrepreneurs, farmers, industry executives, scientists, students, non-profit directors, media and others to address the complex and intertwined issues related to water and its sustainable use in providing food security. This will be the 10th global conference produced by the Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute at the University of Nebraska (DWFI).

Sessions will explore topics such as advanced remote sensing technology to measure soil moisture and crop water needs, policies to improve water use efficiency, developing drought-resistant crops and pro-active drought management, the public health aspects of water quality, improving the nutritional value of crops and livestock, and cultivating future leaders to pursue innovative solutions to ensuring water and food security.

Proposals are welcome from organizations that wish to host a session at the 2020 Water for Food Global Conference, Oct. 7-9, in Lincoln, Nebraska. By hosting a session, you engage a wide range of stakeholders in discussions and debate around a specific issue in the water and food security sector. DWFI encourages collaborations with other organizations to build partnerships and represent a diversity of perspectives to the conference. Preference is given to sessions directly applicable to the conference theme and include cross-cultural, gender and experience diversity. Submissions due by March 13, 2020.

The Robert B. Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute at the University of Nebraska was founded in 2010 to address the global challenge of achieving food security with less stress on water resources through improved water management in agricultural and food systems. We are committed to ensuring a water and food secure world while maintaining the use of water for other human and environmental needs.

