2020 World Furfuryl Alcohol Market Outlook

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Furfuryl alcohol (CAS 98-00-0) Market Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market for Furfuryl alcohol. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.



The report explores:

Furfuryl alcohol description, applications and related patterns

Furfuryl alcohol market situation

Furfuryl alcohol manufacturers and distributors

Furfuryl alcohol prices

Furfuryl alcohol end-users

Furfuryl alcohol downstream industries trends

The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.). The second chapter focuses on Furfuryl alcohol end-uses. The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods. The fourth chapter is about the related patents. The fifth chapter deals with Furfuryl alcohol market trends and forecast, distinguish Furfuryl alcohol manufacturers and suppliers. The sixth chapter provides Furfuryl alcohol prices data. The seventh chapter analyses Furfuryl alcohol downstream markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1. FURFURYL ALCOHOL GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. FURFURYL ALCOHOL APPLICATIONS



3. FURFURYL ALCOHOL MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. FURFURYL ALCOHOL PATENTS



5. FURFURYL ALCOHOL MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. Global Furfuryl alcohol market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities

5.2. Manufacturers of Furfuryl alcohol

5.3. Suppliers of Furfuryl alcohol

5.4. Market forecast



6. FURFURYL ALCOHOL MARKET PRICES

Europe

Asia

North America

7. FURFURYL ALCOHOL END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9p310a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

