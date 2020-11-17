2020 World Non-GMO Animal Feeds Market Analysis with Forecasts to 2024, Featuring Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bunge Ltd., Cereal Docks Spa, Sunrise Farms Inc. and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-GMO Animal Feed Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The non-GMO animal feed market is poised to grow by $12.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for non-GMO products and government restrictions on GMO crop cultivation.



This study identifies the growing investments and focus on expanding production capabilities as one of the prime reasons driving the non-GMO animal feed market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-GMO animal feed market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bunge Ltd., Canadian Organic Feeds Ltd., Cereal Docks Spa, Ernst Grain & Livestock, Hiland Naturals, Modesto Milling Inc., Sunrise Farms Inc., Texas Natural Feeds, and Zeeland Farm Services Inc. Also, the non-GMO animal feed market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Value Chain Analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Segment Analysis

Market Size 2019

Market Outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of Rivalry

Market Condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segments

Comparison by Product

Poultry - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Swine - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Ruminant - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Aquaculture - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Market Opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic Segmentation

Geographic Comparison

North America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

- Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

- Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024 Apac - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

- Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024 Mea - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

Key Leading Countries

Market Opportunity by Geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Market Positioning of Vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Bunge Ltd.

Canadian Organic Feeds Ltd.

Cereal Docks Spa

Ernst Grain & Livestock

& Livestock Hiland Naturals

Modesto Milling Inc.

Sunrise Farms Inc.

Texas Natural Feeds

Zeeland Farm Services Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwofgm

