2020 World Wind Farms Database for the Onshore and Offshore Markets
Nov 19, 2020, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database of world wind includes 31,506 entries in 127 countries. Its content represents 530,3 GW onshore and 319,8 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 396 entries (27,4 GW)
- Operational: 28318 entries (502,9 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 470 entries (196,8 GW)
- Approved: 192 entries (73,2 GW)
- Under construction: 61 entries (19,8 GW)
- Operational: 206 entries (30,1 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Format: Excel or .CSV file
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/je8oyz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets