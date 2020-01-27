2020 Youth Music Culture Guangdong (YMCG) Concludes, To Return in 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 18, the fourth Youth Music Culture Guangdong presented a unique Bach Marathon Concert at the Xinghai Concert Hall performed by all the young musicians of the 2020 YMCG Orchestra, led by YMCG Artistic Director Yo-Yo Ma, Music Director Michael Stern and the YMCG faculty.

The program included a total of 21 works, including J.S. Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 3, selections of Brandenburg Concertos Nos. 1 to 6, and excerpts from The Art of Fugue conducted by YMCG Music Director Michael Stern; 11 new creations by "Silkroad Bands"; and two Bach pieces performed by the Artistic Director Yo-Yo Ma. Ma also played Bach's Sonata in G Major with harpsichordist Avi Stein as an encore. The concert was a true marathon with no intermission, lasting longer than four hours.

As a cultural brand with global influence – presented by the Guangdong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, organized jointly by the Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra (GSO) and Xinghai Concert Hall, and supported by the Information Office of Guangzhou Municipal People's Government – the 2020 YMCG brought the focus of mainstream media at home and abroad to Guangzhou. Media gave high praise to all performances including the opening and closing concert. The Australian classical music magazine, Limelight Magazine's Deputy Editor Angus McPherson commented afterwards that, "YMCG 2020 was a fascinating and inspiring cultural exchange centered around the timeless music of Johann Sebastian Bach."

Yo-Yo Ma, together with 2020 YMCG Orchestra members and the Guangzhou Symphony Youth Orchestra, performed at six landmarks across Guangzhou: the Diamond Park at Ersha Island, Zhixin High School, the 450M Viewing Deck of the Canton Tower, Shamian Main Street, the Yongqing Fang urban neighborhood, and the Cantonese Opera Art Museum.

The 9-day musical journey, concluding with the sold-out Bach Marathon Concert, was once again enveloped in art and culture – this time through Bach's music – interpreting the eternal theme of music integrating cultures and art connecting souls. Under the leadership of Yo-Yo Ma, Chairman of Artistic Committee Long Yu, and the YMCG faculty, young musicians from different regions at home and abroad are learning to absorb advanced and open cultural thinking and artistic qualities, showing the world a vivid image of China today, and demonstrating the charm of the vibrant province of Guangdong.

The next YMCG is scheduled to return in January 2021.

