20/20NOW and Visionix Announce Strategic Alliance

Nov. 10, 2023

HOLBROOK, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20NOW, 20/20NOW and Visionix USA have announced a strategic alliance to bring Tele-Optometry to more eye care professionals and optical retailers in North America.

According to Robert Iasillo, VP of Sales and Marketing at 20/20NOW, "Visionix offers state-of-the-art diagnostic ophthalmic devices that integrate with 20/20NOW's Tele-Optometry Platform and Professional Services. The combined companies' technology significantly reduces the amount of time to perform Tele-Optometry exams.

One example of this strategic alliance is, 20/20NOW will be utilizing the new VX650 multi-testing platform from Visionix that performs automated pretesting in one device, including auto-refraction, non-contact tonometry, corneal topography, pachymetry as well as anterior and poster segment imaging. Patients will now be able to have multiple tests in one sitting without having to readjust positions. The benefit to our customers is reducing their equipment footprint and being able to complete their pretesting in 5-7 minutes, saving on average 10 minutes per exam. This strategic alliance will enable us to preserve the standard of care through meaningful innovation and delivering quality comprehensive eye exams in under 20 minutes from start to finish."

About 20/20NOW
Since 2014, 20/20NOW has been the pioneer and innovator of Tele-Optometry. Using state-of-the-art technology, proprietary software, and patented exam processes, 20/20NOW provides comprehensive eye exams within healthcare professionals and optical retail locations, via telehealth. The company's tele-optometry model allows eye care and healthcare professionals and optical retailers to provide their patients with on demand high quality comprehensive eye exams at a lower cost. Over 3 million eye exams have been performed using 20/20NOW's proprietary eye exam software platform. For more information visit: www.for2020now.com.

