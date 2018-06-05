20/20NOW Announces Efforts To Protect Its Patents Against Infringement

According to telehealth industry veteran and 20/20NOW CEO Chuck Scott, "20/20NOW has spent numerous years and invested considerable resources developing the know-how and capabilities to conduct comprehensive, in-office vision and eye health testing via telehealth. This includes the issuance of multiple patents covering not only our proprietary exam software but also the systems and methods for testing patient visual acuity and eye health via telehealth. We simply can't afford to permit, and allow others to copy and use our intellectual property."

Scott shared further, "20/20NOW is dedicated to providing patients access to care, while enabling our clients to conduct high quality, in-office comprehensive eye exams via telehealth. As such, we have a duty to our shareholders, investors and customers to protect our intellectual property against misuse. As such, we plan to aggressively defend our intellectual property against infringement both now and in the future."

About 20/20NOW

20/20NOW is the pioneer and innovator of ocular telehealth. Using state-of-the-art technology, proprietary software and patented exam processes, 20/20NOW provides comprehensive eye exams, including eye health screenings, via telehealth. The company's telehealth model allows eye care professionals and optical retailers to provide their patients with increased access to high quality eye exams at a lower cost. 20/20NOW is currently licensed/operating in 17 states. Over 2.5 million eye exams have been performed worldwide using its proprietary exam software. For more information visit: www.for2020now.com.

