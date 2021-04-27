20/20NOW Announces Partnership with LION Eye Group to Provide Tele-Optometry Services

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20NOW, the pioneer and innovator of Tele-Optometry Services and the New York based—LION Eye Group ("LION") announced its intent to move forward with 'LION Express', state-of-the art, eyewear focused, retail optometric stores. LION has selected 20/20NOW to provide tele-optometry services for their patients at LION Express locations.

20/20NOW had already entered into an agreement and has been providing tele-optometry services for LION Eye Group Optometry practices. Chuck Scott, the CEO of 20/20NOW said "It's been a pleasure working and partnering with such an innovative group like the LION management team and doctors. We look forward to expanding our partnership with them at LION Express locations soon".

James Vena, the architect of LION Eye Group's formation and interim CEO of its retained management services organization, has secured funding as well as partner vendors and service providers for the endeavor. "Now that we have completed the first and second phases of our eyecare strategy in creating a turn-key back office to allow the optometrists more time and subsequently make better use of that time in using their skills and experience in medical optometry, we want to be proactive in executing the eyewear segment," Vena said. "20/20NOW and their tele-optometry services will be an integral partner in this endeavor" he continued.

20/20NOW National Sales Director Robert Iasillo added "It's an incredible opportunity to work with such forward thinking and innovative partners. Chuck and James have such a tremendous amount of business and industry experience. It is a pleasure working with them both as we expand our tele-optometry services throughout the country, increasing access to care and serving patients in need."

About 20/20NOW

20/20NOW is the pioneer and innovator of Tele-Optometry. Using state-of-the-art technology, proprietary software, and patented exam processes, 20/20NOW provides comprehensive eye exams, including eye health screenings, via telehealth. The company's tele-optometry model allows eye care professionals and optical retailers to provide their patients with increased access to high quality eye exams at a lower cost. 20/20NOW is currently licensed/operating in 26 states. Over 3 million eye exams have been performed worldwide using its proprietary eye exam platform. For more information visit: www.for2020now.com.

About LION Eye Group

LION Eye Group is an optometry network based in New York and founded in 2020 as the Long Island Optometric Network. Utilizing technology, LION capitalizes on opportunities in medical optometry while creating a franchise-like setting for a better in-office and virtual experience for its patients. lioneyegroup.com

