2021 800HP YENKO/SC® Supercharged Silverado Now Available from Chevrolet Dealers

TOMS RIVER, N.J., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Vehicle Engineering is pleased to announce the availability of its all-new 2021 YENKO/SC® Silverado Truck, powered by a custom built 800HP 378 C.I.D. supercharged LT-1-based engine. This is the most powerful limited production 2021 Full-Size GM truck available today, and only available from your Chevy dealer.

Only 50 of these Limited Edition YENKO/SC® trucks will be built in any factory available color, and will be available in crew cab and double cab Custom models in 2WD and 4WD. The YENKO/SC® comes equipped with a heavy-duty 6 speed automatic transmission with performance upgrade, Brembo's larger front brakes that include 6 piston calipers and 16.1" Duralife vented rotors, and our lowering/handling package, that includes 2" front lowering springs, 5" rear lowering hardware, and HD rear sway bar, to properly balance the awesome power of the 800HP supercharged engine.

New for '21 exterior features include redesigned YENKO/SC® side stripes, hood insert manufactured from OEM-quality high-impact composite material finished in gloss body color with flat black louvers, 6-spoke light weight forged-aluminum 22" x 10" wheels available in three finishes, a custom high-impact composite tailgate panel overlay with embossed YENKO/SC® logo in gloss finish body color, a custom front grille bar with the YENKO/SC® logo stamped in, also in gloss finish body color, and much more! Each of these 50 vehicles will include a numbered power badge, two numbered key fobs, a Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin, and a 3 year year/36,000 mile limited warranty on engine and supercharger assembly, transmission upgrade and non-powertrain components.

For more information contact Specialty Vehicle Engineering at (732) 240-3696 ext. 173 or visit www.specialtyvehicleengineering.com.

About Specialty Vehicle Engineering, Inc.

For more than 29 years, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (formerly SLP) has been a Second Stage Vehicle Manufacturer and Tier One Supplier to GM and its dealers, having built over 65,000 cars, trucks, and SUV specialty vehicles; making us the #1 GM Specialty Vehicle Manufacturer in the USA! That's why our company was chosen as the exclusive builder of the current generation Yenko Supercars!

