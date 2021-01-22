2021: A Volatile and Challenging Year for Marketers and Agencies According to the Latest RSW/US New Year Outlook Report

CINCINNATI, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSW/US, the nation's leading outsourced lead generation firm for marketing agencies, is excited to release The 2021 New Year Outlook Report.

The survey was completed by senior level Marketers and Marketing Agency executives in December, 2020.

It is clear from the findings that we are by no means out of the woods as we enter 2021!

One stat in particular that should be met with cautious optimism as we head out of 2020: 41% of marketers expect to see spending "somewhat" or "significantly" increase in 2021.

Agencies and marketers were of course hit hard in 2020, and while both sides are still dealing with it, seeing any marketer expect 2021 spending increases is welcome news!

Another optimistic stat, and one agencies need to be particularly aware of: Close to 70% of marketers and close to 90% of agencies expect digital marketing spending to increase in 2021.

So if agencies aren't prepared, they need to get on the wagon!

2020 saw digital play an ever-larger role in marketing budgets, and it shows no sign of diminishing this year, so agencies…get on it!

Akin to the potential digital spending increases, 89% of marketers believe it will be "somewhat" or "very" important that their agency/agencies carry expertise in data and analytics in 2021.

So while data and analytics capabilities used to be a nice to have for agencies, it's now a "must"!

No longer is the question, "do they have it", but "how sophisticated are they".

And interestingly, 70% of agencies and marketers found enough value in virtual conferences that they think they are here to stay beyond the pandemic.

While were certain companies across multiple verticals yearn to return to live conferences, it appears virtual conferences might be here to stay well beyond this mess we're in!

The report also includes stats on marketers consolidating the amount of agencies they plan to use, a surprising percentage around marketers reading agency thought leadership, and the biggest challenges marketers see agencies facing in 2021.

Download the full report at no cost here: https://www.rswus.com/survey/2021-rsw-us-new-year-outlook-report-available-now/

