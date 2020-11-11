2021 Acura NSX Celebrates Motorsports and Heritage in Long Beach Blue Pearl
- Long Beach Blue joins Berlina Black and Indy Yellow as latest NSX heritage paint offering
- Commemorates Acura's title sponsorship of the iconic Grand Prix of Long Beach
- 2021 NSX now available for order with first deliveries early next year
TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its own colorful history, the 2021 Acura NSX will debut a reformulated version of Long Beach Blue, one of the rarest colors from the first-generation NSX palette. The new color salutes North America's most iconic street race – the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – of which Acura is the current presenting sponsor. Now available for order, the 2021 NSX carries a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)1 of $157,500, excluding delivery fees, with first customer deliveries to begin in early 2021.
The new Long Beach Blue Pearl continues a longstanding tradition of NSX colors named after famous race tracks and corners. The original Long Beach Blue is one of the rarest colors applied to the first-generation NSX, with only 88 cars painted in the color during the four years it was available, from 2002 until 2005. Long Beach Blue replaced Monaco Blue Pearl offered in 2000 and 2001.
Each Acura NSX is handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio, and continues the NSX tradition of delivering incredible performance innovation to the supercar market. The 2021 NSX is powered by an advanced Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® power unit consisting of a bespoke twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine, 9-speed dual clutch transmission (9DCT), and three electric motors enhancing every element of dynamic performance. The second-generation NSX features an advanced, multi-material body and aluminum-intensive space frame, enabling ultra-high rigidity, compact packaging and outstanding collision safety performance.
Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
In 2019, Acura entered into a multi-year agreement with the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach to become title sponsor of the Grand Prix of Long Beach. That same year, Acura set a new production car record of 1:35.663 around the famed street circuit in a factory-spec 2019 Acura NSX.
A premier racing venue, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series, as well as the BUBBA Burger Sports Car Grand Prix, featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The 46th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 16-18, will host the IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup, bringing the NSX GT3 back to the venue for the first time since the 2017 season. More info on the NSX GT3 can be found at AcuraClientRacing.net
Pricing and Features
|
2021 Acura NSX (MSRP1)
|
$157,500
|
Destination and Handling
|
$1,995
|
Exterior
|
Paint
|
Standard Colors (130R White, Curva Red, Berlina Black)
|
Std.
|
Premium Colors (NEW: Long Beach Blue Pearl, Indy Yellow Pearl, Thermal Orange Metallic, Source Silver, Casino White Pearl)
|
$1,000
|
Andaro Colors (Valencia Red Pearl, Nouvelle Blue Pearl)
|
$6,000
|
Wheels
|
Signature Y-Spoke
|
Std.
|
Exclusive Interwoven (Polished, Painted, or Machined Finish)
|
$1,500
|
Tires
|
Continental SportContact™ 6
|
Std.
|
Pirelli Trofeo R
|
$1,500
|
Brakes
|
Iron Rotors with Black Calipers
|
Std.
|
Iron Rotors with Red Calipers
|
$700
|
Carbon Ceramic with Black Calipers
|
$9,900
|
Carbon Ceramic with Silver, Red, or Orange Calipers
|
$10,600
|
Matte Black Exterior Sport Package
|
Std.
|
Berlina Black Aluminum Roof
|
Std.
|
Gloss Carbon Fiber Decklid Spoiler
|
$3,000
|
Gloss Carbon Fiber Exterior Sport Package with Carbon Fiber Engine Cover
|
$12,600
|
Interior
|
Seating
|
Semi-Aniline Leather with Alcantara, 4-way power sport seats
|
Std.
|
Milano Leather with Alcantara™, Manually adjustable sport seats
|
No Cost
|
Semi-Aniline Full Leather, 4-way power sport seats
|
$1,000
|
ELS Studio® Audio + Tech Package
· ELS Studio® Premium Audio System
· Acura Satellite Navigation
· Proximity Sensors
|
Std.
|
Aluminum Sport Pedals
|
Std.
|
Carbon Fiber Interior Sport Package
|
$3,800
About Acura
Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the ILX and TLX sport sedans, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar. All Acura models sold in North America for the 2021 model year are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.
Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com.
1 MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) excluding tax, license, registration, $1,995 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.
