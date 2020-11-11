2021 Acura NSX Celebrates Motorsports and Heritage in Long Beach Blue Pearl

The new Long Beach Blue Pearl continues a longstanding tradition of NSX colors named after famous race tracks and corners. The original Long Beach Blue is one of the rarest colors applied to the first-generation NSX, with only 88 cars painted in the color during the four years it was available, from 2002 until 2005. Long Beach Blue replaced Monaco Blue Pearl offered in 2000 and 2001.

Each Acura NSX is handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio, and continues the NSX tradition of delivering incredible performance innovation to the supercar market. The 2021 NSX is powered by an advanced Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® power unit consisting of a bespoke twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine, 9-speed dual clutch transmission (9DCT), and three electric motors enhancing every element of dynamic performance. The second-generation NSX features an advanced, multi-material body and aluminum-intensive space frame, enabling ultra-high rigidity, compact packaging and outstanding collision safety performance.

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

In 2019, Acura entered into a multi-year agreement with the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach to become title sponsor of the Grand Prix of Long Beach. That same year, Acura set a new production car record of 1:35.663 around the famed street circuit in a factory-spec 2019 Acura NSX.

A premier racing venue, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is headlined by the NTT IndyCar Series, as well as the BUBBA Burger Sports Car Grand Prix, featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The 46th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, April 16-18, will host the IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup, bringing the NSX GT3 back to the venue for the first time since the 2017 season. More info on the NSX GT3 can be found at AcuraClientRacing.net

Pricing and Features

2021 Acura NSX (MSRP1) $157,500 Destination and Handling $1,995 Exterior Paint Standard Colors (130R White, Curva Red, Berlina Black) Std. Premium Colors (NEW: Long Beach Blue Pearl, Indy Yellow Pearl, Thermal Orange Metallic, Source Silver, Casino White Pearl) $1,000 Andaro Colors (Valencia Red Pearl, Nouvelle Blue Pearl) $6,000 Wheels Signature Y-Spoke Std. Exclusive Interwoven (Polished, Painted, or Machined Finish) $1,500 Tires Continental SportContact™ 6 Std. Pirelli Trofeo R $1,500 Brakes Iron Rotors with Black Calipers Std. Iron Rotors with Red Calipers $700 Carbon Ceramic with Black Calipers $9,900 Carbon Ceramic with Silver, Red, or Orange Calipers $10,600 Matte Black Exterior Sport Package Std. Berlina Black Aluminum Roof Std. Gloss Carbon Fiber Decklid Spoiler $3,000 Gloss Carbon Fiber Exterior Sport Package with Carbon Fiber Engine Cover $12,600

Interior Seating Semi-Aniline Leather with Alcantara, 4-way power sport seats Std. Milano Leather with Alcantara™, Manually adjustable sport seats No Cost

Option Semi-Aniline Full Leather, 4-way power sport seats $1,000 ELS Studio® Audio + Tech Package · ELS Studio® Premium Audio System · Acura Satellite Navigation · Proximity Sensors ­­Std. Aluminum Sport Pedals Std. Carbon Fiber Interior Sport Package $3,800

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the ILX and TLX sport sedans, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar. All Acura models sold in North America for the 2021 model year are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com.

1 MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) excluding tax, license, registration, $1,995 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

