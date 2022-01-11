2021 Analysis, Testimonials Reveal Anduin Delivers ROI in Less Than 30 Days

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anduin, the leading artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology company helping accounting firms streamline their work-to-cash cycle and practice management operations, today announced the collective results of customer case studies conducted in 2021 that quantify how the company's Intelligence-Based Billing™ (IBB) platform consistently delivers measurable and valuable results for CPA firms.

Anduin's customers are CPA firms listed in the Inside Public Accounting Top 400 rankings. The IBB platform delivered the following year over year improvements for individual firms, in the first 30 days of use:

+41% increase in overall collections, year over year

300% increase in online payments collected, year over year

69% increase in the number of clients who paid an invoice < 7 days of invoice issuance

1 in 4 clients paid more than 1 invoice (vs. precedent behavior of 1 by 1 payment)

450% increase in credit card payments

Launched in 2021, the IBB platform has now been introduced to dozens of Top 400 firms, making Anduin one of the fastest-growing technology companies serving professional services firms. Also in 2021, Anduin raised $14MM in a seed round led by Revolution Ventures, its IBB platform was selected an AccountingToday 2021 Top New Product, and Anduin CEO Justin Adams was named a "20 Under 40" Influencer by CPA Practice Advisor

"2021 proved to be an exciting year at Anduin. The accounting profession embraced our transformative technology and has paved the way for AI to support firms and their clientele," said CEO, Justin Adams. We're looking forward to evolving the accounts receivable processes further with the introduction of even more sophisticated, yet user-friendly, technologies in 2022."



"Anduin is certainly at an advantage being first to market with this type of AI technology," explains Adams. "But it's the fact that we're on the cusp of taking it even further already by introducing more solutions that seamlessly integrate with existing practice management that makes it a 'no-brainer' for companies. It's impossible for accounting firms to pass up this type of intuitive innovation that couples ease of operations with exceptional client services."

Adams continued, "We anticipate a year of expansion and new opportunities for Anduin and our partners. We're excited for what's in store for today's accounting firms and continuing to take this technology to the next level."

For more information, visit www.anduin.ai.

About Anduin

Anduin helps leading accounting firms automate and improve time-consuming work-to-cash cycle tasks and practice management processes, resulting in faster cash flow, higher productivity, and delighted clients. With Anduin's Intelligence-Based Billing™ platform, high-value firm executives, partners, and staff are liberated to deliver more value to clients and work at the highest end of their license. Benefits of Anduin to accounting firms: partners can save time, bill faster, and shed administrative headaches; finance leaders can reduce days-in-AR, speed up client payments, and smooth out cash flow; executives can better protect financial health with predictive insights and controls, and improve their firm reputation by offering clients best-in-class experiences.

