2021 Announced as the Year of the Female Rising By Elevate Magazine

Abby Ahrens, the owner of Enchante Hotel, located in Los Altos, CA, and a considered veteran of the female entrepreneur world. "With this increase in female entrepreneurs, we need to see the same in women mentoring each other and creating support," Abby explained, "one shift creates waves of change, a change in how women view each other and the time to support each other is now."

Although it may appear as a quick decision to step into entrepreneur life for some, it was years of an idea that sat in the back of their minds, and 2021 was the launching pad.

"It was over four years ago when the idea began in our heads, said Shirley Momoki, who went into business with her sister Eva of the Momoki Twins culinary group. "It was 2016, and we were teachers at a school," Eva explained. "Our schedules as teachers were hectic, and we needed healthy meals to maintain energy for our students. We brought meals for ourselves and then we were getting asked to offer them to other teachers. Many told us at the time that we needed to start up with our Momoki Boxes for teachers. When COVID left Eva suddenly unemployed, she began to contemplate the entrepreneur life."

From veteran entrepreneurs to ones just launching, 2021 is a launching pad of a year.

"You raise one woman; you Elevate us all, "said Upuia Ahkiong.

