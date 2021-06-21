2021 ASCO - AnchorDx Unveils Robust Validation Result of Multi-cancer Screening Technology AURORA

GUANGZHOU, China, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2021 (June 4-8), AnchorDx, a world-leading developer of cancer screening and early detection solutions, unveiled further validation results on the generalization performance of its multi-cancer screening technology Aurora in breast and gastric cancer screening models.

AnchorDx first released Aurora at last year's American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, and subsequently it has published relevant study results in several authoritative international academic journals. In all these studies, Aurora has shown superior performance and competent generalization capabilities.

AnchorDx is presently accelerating the prospective studies of Aurora multi-cancer screening and a comprehensive assessment of Aurora in terms of testing performance, testing accessibility and convenience with plans to launch multi-cancer screening LDT service in the third quarter of this year. The screening population will be precisely measured according to the incidence of various cancer types, cost of screening and availableness of effective post-screening preventive intervention, so as to truly fulfill the health economic benefits of cancer screening.

"We firmly believe that Aurora is showing promise for large-scale application. In the near future people will be able to detect cancers early, conveniently, reliably and cost-effectively through the use of a mere blood sample during routine health examinations." said Dr. Fan Jian-Bing, the founder and CEO of AnchorDx.

About AnchorDx

Founded in 2015, AnchorDx is a world-leading developer of cancer screening and early detection solutions based on methylation NGS technology. AnchorDx strives to revolutionize single/multi/pan-cancer early screening, detection technologies, and products. The current product pipeline encompasses more than 70% of high-incidence cancers. In addition, AnchorDx has a proprietary big data and artificial intelligence platform designed for early lung cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment.

