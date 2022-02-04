2021 Asset Manager Re/Insurers Market: Where Might the AM-Affiliated Annuity Insurers Look to Expand

This report looks at the asset manager/insurer relationship used by these new annuity re/insurers. The author begins by recognizing that affiliated asset manager/insurer relationships are not new.

This report looks at the asset manager/insurer relationship used by these new annuity re/insurers. The author begins by recognizing that affiliated asset manager/insurer relationships are not new.

Many of the largest life insurers have their own asset management subsidiaries, in addition to using unaffiliated asset managers. Similarly, having a re/insurance platform is not unusual among the large asset managers.

This report is the third in a four-part series that will examine the role of new parties entering this market and the shifting competitive landscape.

This edition:

  • Profiles and compares the asset managers involved in the annuity market.
  • Compares the investment strategies and performance of AM-affiliated insurers to other annuity companies.
  • Provides two case studies that examine the differences in investment strategies when annuities are reinsured.
  • Recaps the annuity restructuring transactions since the second edition of this series.

Key questions answered in this report are:

  • How different is the AM-affiliated annuity insurer relationship compared to similar annuity insurers?
  • What are the differences in asset allocation between the AM-affiliated annuity insurers and similar annuity insurers?
  • How have AM-affiliated annuity insurers investment performance compared to similar annuity insurers or the remaining annuity industry?
  • Do AM-affiliated annuity reinsurers change asset allocations on the annuity blocks they reinsurer?
  • Where might the AM-affiliated annuity insurers look to expand their market beyond individual annuities?


Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. The AM-Affiliated Annuity Insurers' Comparison Groups

3. A Wide Variety of Asset Managers in the Annuity Industry
a. Asset Managers Generating Investment Value for Annuity Insurers?

4. Case Study: The Asset Allocation of Bermuda Re/insurers

5. Case Study: The Jackson National Life Reinsurance Transaction and Asset Reallocation

6. Deja Vu All Over Again?

7. What's Next?

8. Recent Transactions

Companies Mentioned

  • AllianceBernstein
  • Apollo
  • Ares
  • Bayview
  • Blackstone
  • Brookfield
  • Carlyle
  • CDPQ&OTPP
  • Guggenheim
  • Investcorp
  • KKR

