2021 Asset Manager Re/Insurers Market: Where Might the AM-Affiliated Annuity Insurers Look to Expand

This report looks at the asset manager/insurer relationship used by these new annuity re/insurers. The author begins by recognizing that affiliated asset manager/insurer relationships are not new.

Many of the largest life insurers have their own asset management subsidiaries, in addition to using unaffiliated asset managers. Similarly, having a re/insurance platform is not unusual among the large asset managers.



This report is the third in a four-part series that will examine the role of new parties entering this market and the shifting competitive landscape.



This edition:

Profiles and compares the asset managers involved in the annuity market.

Compares the investment strategies and performance of AM-affiliated insurers to other annuity companies.

Provides two case studies that examine the differences in investment strategies when annuities are reinsured.

Recaps the annuity restructuring transactions since the second edition of this series.

Key questions answered in this report are:

How different is the AM-affiliated annuity insurer relationship compared to similar annuity insurers?

What are the differences in asset allocation between the AM-affiliated annuity insurers and similar annuity insurers?

How have AM-affiliated annuity insurers investment performance compared to similar annuity insurers or the remaining annuity industry?

Do AM-affiliated annuity reinsurers change asset allocations on the annuity blocks they reinsurer?

Where might the AM-affiliated annuity insurers look to expand their market beyond individual annuities?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. The AM-Affiliated Annuity Insurers' Comparison Groups



3. A Wide Variety of Asset Managers in the Annuity Industry

a. Asset Managers Generating Investment Value for Annuity Insurers?



4. Case Study: The Asset Allocation of Bermuda Re/insurers



5. Case Study: The Jackson National Life Reinsurance Transaction and Asset Reallocation



6. Deja Vu All Over Again?



7. What's Next?



8. Recent Transactions



Companies Mentioned

AllianceBernstein

Apollo

Ares

Bayview

Blackstone

Brookfield

Carlyle

CDPQ&OTPP

Guggenheim

Investcorp

KKR

