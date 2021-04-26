2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Predictions Are Here

TAMPA, Fla., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weather Channel recently released their predictions for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook. This year's model indicates another above-average season. Policyholders should heed these predictions and double check their policies for insurance gaps and glaring underinsurance issues.

This latest outlook predicts 18 total named storms, with 8 of those being hurricanes and 3 being of Category 3 or higher. The Weather Channel's normal outlook includes 14 total named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 hurricanes that are Category 3 or higher.

2020's hurricane season broke records with 30 named storms and 12 storms that made landfall in the continental United States. Of these 30 storms, 13 became hurricanes and 6 were considered major hurricanes. 2020 also saw another record broken, as the hurricane season got off to an early start with 9 named storms from May through July – keeping in mind that the official start of hurricane season is June 1. Some meteorologists are lobbying to move up the official start date to May 15. This earlier trend means that preparations should start now.

Policyholders must be aware of the level of hurricane protection they have for their home or business. It is recommended you obtain flood insurance to protect against damage from storm surges, which is common with hurricanes. Commercial policyholders should obtain loss of income coverage in case their business temporarily shuts down. Residential policyholders should secure Additional Living Expense coverage to assist with costs while their home is being rebuilt. Recent increases in lumber and construction costs may require higher policy limits.

Merlin Law Group is a firm dedicated to representing policyholders with their property insurance claim disputes for decades. They created a Hurricane Checklist to help policyholders prepare for hurricane season. They also created a Condominium Hurricane Preparedness Guide to assist multi-family properties. These guides contain information on what to look for in your policy and steps to take before, during, and after a hurricane.

About Merlin Law Group: Merlin Law Group has been dedicated to representing governmental, commercial, and residential policyholders with their insurance disputes for over 35 years. Founding member Chip Merlin published Pay Up!, a book detailing how policyholders can avoid a second disaster with their insurance company. As The Policyholder's Advocate™, we are committed to helping policyholders nationwide.

SOURCE Merlin Law Group, P.A.

Related Links

www.merlinlawgroup.com

