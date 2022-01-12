2021 Best Digital PR Companies and Professionals Revealed at Davos Digital Awards

For Digital PR Guru of 2021 were awarded Stuart Bruce (UK) as Gold Winner , Marie Alexander (Singapore) as Silver Winner and Bianca Boucault (Brazil) as Bronze Winner .

"I am happy that our Davos Digital PR Awards turned into a powerful motivator inspiring our PR colleagues to keep up the great work, enhance their brand reputation and boost their digital presence during the pandemic. This is one of our great contributions to the PR industry globally and I am confident that WCFA will build an even larger strong community of professionals in 2022," said Maxim Behar, President of WCFA.

The winners were announced by the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA) at a special virtual Awarding Ceremony on Zoom. High-profile professionals from all over the world joined the event to celebrate the year's top digital communications leaders and their outstanding work during the challenges of the pandemic.

The ceremony kicked off with a keynote presentation from the WCFA President Maxim Behar and the Jury Chair Rui Martins, who revealed the winners of the total three categories. The creative digital efforts of PR experts and professional teams were recognized by 12 highly professional PR practitioners and senior industry leaders from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America.

Among the international judges were are the European Commission National Campaigns Coordinator for Portugal Rui Martins, the PRophet Founder and CEO Aaron Kwittken, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Chief Digital Business Officer Aiza Azreen, the Dejan Marketing Owner and Managing Director Dan Petrovic, the Apriori World CEO Danijel Koletic, the Genetikomm consultancy Co-Founder Eva Snijders, the Peterson Integrated Communications CEO Peter Mutie, the Communication and Marketing Strategist Rosanne Bourque, the BOD Consulting Managing Partner Saurabh Uboweja, the SPRING PR- Company Co-Founder Tatevik Simonyan, the IPAG Business School Paris Professor Vincent Dutot, the SEC Newgate CEE Founding Partner Zofia Bugajna.

The Davos Digital PR Awards celebrate the very best in digital excellence across the globe, recognizing innovation, creative thinking, engagement and success in pioneering digital tools and virtual platforms in the development of game changing projects.

Read below the full list of corporations, agencies and experts whose teams and campaigns took home a win for 2021.

1. Best Digital PR Company

Gold Winner: BPRESS (Italy)

Silver Winner: Alexander PR Group (Singapore)

Bronze Winner: Caltrackr OÜ (Estonia)

2. Best Digital PR Project

Gold Winner: SPRING PR (Armenia)

Silver Winner: Sherlock Communications (Brazil)

Bronze Winner: AtitudeCom (Brazil)

3. Digital PR Guru of 2021

Gold Winner: Mr. Stuart Bruce (United Kingdom)

Silver Winner: Mrs. Marie Alexander (Singapore)

Bronze Winner: Mrs. Bianca Boucault (Brazil)

Partners of the Awards were PR Newswire – a part of Cision Group Ltd. and DHL.

The President Maxim Behar also announced the Association's upcoming second edition of Davos Communications Awards 2022, the WCFA Annual General Assembly on January 20, and the Asian Communications Summit 2022, which will be announced soon on www.wcfaglobal.com.

For more information, visit www.davosawards.com or contact Maxim Behar, WCFA President, at [email protected] or +359 888 50 31 13.

About World Communications Forum Association:

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2021, the WCFA organized its 'Global Communications Summit' on Zoom, bringing together more than 450 top communications experts globally. In 2021, WCFA also launched the first Davos Communications Awards 2021 - one of the most prestigious awards in the global marketing communications business with participants from 18 countries.

