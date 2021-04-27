LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExcalTech was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Illinois. The awards program began in 2006 and is sponsored by HR Source and promoted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses. The 2021 Best Places to Work in Illinois list is made up of 35 companies in the small employer category (15-99 U.S. employees), 22 companies in the medium employer category (100-499 U.S. employees), and 12 companies in the large employer category (500 or more U.S. employees). ExcalTech has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois in the small business category.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Have at least 15 employees working in Illinois .

. Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity.

Be a publicly or privately held business.

Have a facility in the state of Illinois ; and

; and Be in business a minimum of one year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Illinois and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

ExcalTech will be recognized and honored at the Best Places to Work in Illinois awards virtual ceremony coordinated by The Daily Herald Business Ledger on Thursday, May 13. The final rankings will be announced at the event, posted on the Business Ledger website (www.dhbusinessledger.com), and published in a special commemorative section on June 21. An unranked list of all honorees will be announced in the April 26 issue of the Business Ledger.

