2021 Bloomberg New Economy Forum to Convene Global Leaders In-Person in Singapore November 16-19

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Media today announced that the Bloomberg New Economy Forum will convene on November 16-19, 2021 in Singapore. As the global economy emerges from lockdown, the fourth annual forum will bring together the world's most influential business executives, heads of state, innovators and academics. Leaders from East to West, public and private sectors, developed and developing nations will mobilize behind the effort to build a sustainable global economy that creates jobs, reduces inequality and improves public health.

"The time since the last New Economy Forum has dramatically underlined why the event, and the themes that drive it, are so important. The pandemic has shown how interconnected we are and why cooperation is critical," said Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Three-Term Mayor of New York City. "New vaccines show the power of technology and public-private partnerships to address humanity's challenges. And the disproportionate impacts of the virus, and uneven global access to vaccines, have shown how far we have to go to build an equitable future. The New Economy Forum is a chance for leaders to talk with one another and think big on these and other key issues – including the challenges and opportunities around climate change. We're looking forward to returning to Singapore, one of the world's most innovative cities and home of the inaugural forum."

The Bloomberg New Economy Forum returns with the deep support of host country Singapore, at a time when the shifting balance of power between East and West presents challenges as well as tremendous opportunity. The intimate gathering will be limited to approximately 400 global leaders in a commitment to helping ensure the delegates' safety by maintaining the protocol set forth in Singapore, and innovating new ways of safely convening in person.

"I am pleased that Singapore has been chosen to host the 2021 Bloomberg New Economy Forum, where business leaders will convene to discuss pertinent global issues. This is the second time that Singapore will be hosting the forum, following our successful hosting of the inaugural Forum in 2018. Health and safety remains Singapore's top priority, and we will work closely with the Bloomberg team to create a safe and conducive environment to welcome all delegates here in November," said Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Forum delegates will join an action and participation-oriented program to develop a global recovery strategy for the worst economic crisis since World War II. As governments around the world spend aggressively to recover from the impact of Covid-19, the race to net zero and other critical themes will permeate discussions within the forum's five editorial pillars -- Climate, Cities, Finance, Trade and Public Health. Face-to-face exchanges in Singapore will help define priorities, workshop ideas and explore scenarios to move the world forward in the year ahead.

For the first time, Bloomberg New Economy will also welcome a new community of visionary leaders for the Bloomberg New Economy Catalyst virtual event on June 30. These entrepreneurs, technologists and policy innovators — many of them from emerging economies — are already creating world-shifting change set to transform the future. The event will shine a spotlight on their work, at the leading edge of areas including space, climate, finance and health. This collective will also play a pivotal role in helping shape the dialogue at the annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum in November, applying fresh ideas and big thinking to address humanity's biggest challenges.

Led by Editorial Director Andrew Browne, Bloomberg New Economy-driven conversations are also being elevated on Bloomberg Media's global news platforms year-round. The newly-launched Bloomberg New Economy Daily newsletter, weekly segments on Bloomberg Television and Bloomberg Radio, and the virtual New Economy Conversation event series keep this highly-influential community of leaders connected and audiences informed.

With Dr. Henry A. Kissinger as Honorary Chair and Henry M. Paulson, Jr. as Chair, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum Advisory Board provides support across these efforts, and is composed of more than 40 distinguished government and business leaders from around the world.

"In the wake of Covid-19, global business and governments have a historic opportunity to create new solutions and strategies that will promote sustainable prosperity across the developing world," said Josephine Wapakabulo, Founder and Managing Director of TIG Africa, and member of the Bloomberg New Economy Advisory Board. "I look forward to joining my fellow advisors and the leaders at the New Economy Forum in a collaborative effort to advance the ideas and the innovations that will drive a more inclusive, equitable and thriving economy for all."

Additional members of the Advisory Board include: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited; Charlene Barshefsky, former U.S. Trade Representative and Senior International Partner, WilmerHale; Margaret Chan, former Director General, World Health Organization; Bill Gates, Co-Chair, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist, International Monetary Fund; Yoriko Kawaguchi, former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former Minister of the Environment, Japan, and Visiting Professor and Fellow, Musashino University; Jorge Paulo Lemann, Founder, 3G Capital; Jean Liu, President, Didi Chuxing; Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman, Econet Group; Lubna Olayan, Chair of the Executive Committee, Olayan Financing Company and Chair, SABB; Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor; Minouche Shafik, Director, London School of Economics and Politics and former Deputy Governor, Bank of England; Neil Shen, Steward of Sequoia Capital, Founding and Managing Partner of Sequoia Capital China; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, first female President of Liberia and Nobel Peace Laureate; Lawrence H. Summers, former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, President Emeritus and Charles W. Eliot University Professor, Harvard University; Teresita T. Sy-Coson, Vice Chairperson, SM Investments Corporation; and many more.

The 2021 forum is presented in partnership with ADNOC, Dangote Industries Limited, ExxonMobil, HSBC, Hyundai Motor Company, Mastercard, Tata Sons, and Vanke. McKinsey and Company is the exclusive knowledge partner, and IDA Ireland joins as a Spotlight Economy Partner.

Additional program and speaker details for Bloomberg New Economy Catalyst and the Bloomberg New Economy Forum to be announced at a future date. For more details, visit neweconomyforum.com. Join the conversation on social media using #NewEconForum and follow the forum on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

