2021 China-South Korea Investment and Trade Fair and China (Shenyang) South Korea Week kicked off.

Artists from both China and South Korea jointly performed folk music, traditional Korean dance and modern stage plays at the "2021 China-South Korea Friendship Gala Evening", one of the major cultural exchange activities of the "South Korea Week". The acrobatics by Shenyang Acrobatic Troupe wowed the audience: "I didn't even dare to blink for fear of missing the best part."

"Cookin' NANTA", a South Korean stage play, which was performed on Broadway in New York in October 2003, was also performed on the very evening. "It is remarkable to enjoy the authentic programs in Shenyang," a South Korean audience member working in Shenyang excitedly said.

Three Chinese performers who had won excellent scores in the Chuncheon International Vocal Competition sang " Hand in Hand".The audience beat time to the song, pushing the performance to a climax.

Economic and trade activities including China-South Korea Investment and Trade Fair exhibition, China-South Korea aviation industry exchange and cooperation docking meeting, China-South Korea life and health achievements docking meeting as well as cultural and sports exchange activities such as China-South Korea Food Festival, "Taekwondo demonstration team performance" will also be held during the South Korea Week.

SOURCE The Information Office of Shenyang People's Government