2021 Classy Award Winners Unveiled

Now in its 8th year, the Classy Awards is one of the largest social impact awards in the country. The 2021 Classy Award Winners include a diverse array of organizations, from internationally recognized nonprofits to local grassroots programs. Each winner has differentiated themselves through their innovative approach to solve some of the world's toughest and most pressing challenges. Collectively, this year's Classy Award Winners helped address important issues spanning food insecurity, healthcare, housing support services, and urban agriculture. Together they worked in 108 countries and 11 U.S. states. The winning organizations served over 2.9 million people, donated 65+ million pounds of food and provided over $85.6 million of supplies in 2020 alone.

An appointed Leadership Council of distinguished social sector leaders and executives carefully evaluated the profiles of the top 50 Finalists to determine the Winners across two Classy Award categories: Social Innovation and Adapt and Overcome, while a public vote determined the People's Choice Winner. The organizations' profiles were designed specifically to highlight innovation and showcase impact. The Leadership Council decided the Winners by directly evaluating how unique their problem-solving approach was and the direct impact it had on their constituents.

This year's winning organizations are:

"The Classy Awards began in 2009 to shine a spotlight on outstanding programs run by social impact organizations around the world," says Pat Walsh, Classy co-founder. "Each and every day we are humbled by the hard work and tenacity of our nonprofit customers, and the Classy Awards serve as our way to honor the sector we serve. Congratulations to this prestigious group of 2021 Classy Award Winners who are embracing new ideas and solving today's toughest challenges."

Learn more about the Classy Award Winners and their specific programs here . Nominees, Winners, and Finalists do not have to be Classy customers - the Awards are open to any organization in the social sector.



About the Classy Awards

The Classy Awards is one of the largest awards ceremonies of its kind, recognizing excellence in social innovation. The year-long initiative identifies and evaluates organizations addressing hundreds of social problems around the world. The winners are determined by the Classy Awards Leadership Council, an honorary board of leaders and experts whose unique perspective and valuable insight establish this recognition as one of the highest honors in the social sector.

About Classy

Classy is a B Corp Certified Public Benefit Corporation and giving experience platform that enables nonprofits to connect supporters with the causes they care about. Based in San Diego, CA and trusted by thousands of nonprofits, from the fastest-growing nonprofits to some of the world's largest social organizations, Classy's platform provides the formats and flexibility to activate donors when and how they need to by creating more relevant connections to their causes. Since 2011, Classy has helped nonprofits mobilize and empower the world for good by helping them raise over $3 billion on its platform. Classy also hosts the Collaborative conference and the Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. For more information, visit www.classy.org.

