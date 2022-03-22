2021 CLIENT RENEWALS AND 2022 LAUNCHES HELP RX SAVINGS SOLUTIONS CONTINUE FAST GROWTH TRAJECTORY

17 Million Members Have Access to Market Leading Transparency Tool

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx Savings Solutions ("RxSS"), the market-leading tool for pharmacy transparency, is continuing on its impressive growth trajectory, achieving a 76% revenue increase in 2021. Now 17 million people have access to the innovative cost-saving solution, enabling them to lower their out-of-pocket costs and reduce pharmacy spend for their plan.

Recently celebrating its first 10 years as an industry trailblazer, RxSS patented a healthcare consumerism software driving proven results to save employers, employees and health plans money on prescription medications. RxSS layers on existing benefits without changing plan designs and works with any PBM or engagement solution already in place. Patented technology analyzes every claim in real time to find every way members can save on prescriptions. 87% of saving suggestions are simple, clinically based alternatives.

The renewed 2021 contracts provide over 1.7M members with continued access to pharmacy transparency. The renewing partnerships consist of 21 clients, including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. Already in 2022, 18 companies have launched the tool, covering 663,000 new members who are now able to save money on their prescription drugs. New clients include Northrup Grumman, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and AllWays Health Partners.

"As the push towards healthcare consumerism continues to advance, the need for tools like ours grows abundantly. We are delighted to see the true impact we make for our clients and the people whose lives we are changing each and every day," said Michael Rea, a clinical pharmacist who founded and currently leads Rx Savings Solutions. "As we continue to grow and make a larger foothold in the market, our focus remains supporting our clients helping people live healthier, happier lives. We are just getting started."

About Rx Savings Solutions

Founded by a pharmacist, Rx Savings Solutions helps people and payers reduce prescription drug costs through a combination of clinical technology, transparency, member engagement and concierge support. Currently 17 million members have access to personalized recommendations for lowering prescription costs and dedicated pharmacy experts to help navigate benefits, providers and pharmacies. For more information, visit rxss.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

