2021 CODiE Awards Recognize Companies' Response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 36th annual SIIA CODiE Awards, the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) announces 37 companies, products and people that have gone the extra mile in response to COVID-19. Winners will be announced during the virtual CODiE Award winner announcement celebrations on June 22 and June 23, 2021.

The finalists, selected by teams of expert judges, represent the most impactful initiatives from software, content, media, financial information and educational technology companies.

"This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, literally enabling the continuity of our education system and the very survival of businesses, large and small," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "Congratulations to this year's finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience and importance of business-to-business and education technology."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators, administrators and Ed Tech leaders serve as judges for the first-round review of all nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Details about each finalist are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists

2021 CODIE AWARD RESPONSE TO COVID-19 FINALISTS

Best Business Technology Pivot

athenaTelehealth , athenahealth, Inc.

, athenahealth, Inc. EnGauge , Degree Analytics

, Degree Analytics LivePerson's AI-powered Conversational Cloud , LivePerson, Inc.

, LivePerson, Inc. LogMeIn , LogMeIn

, LogMeIn Free eSign , PandaDoc

, PandaDoc Pulsara , Pulsara

, Pulsara Retail Fast Pass , SPLICE Software Inc

, SPLICE Software Inc TCS Secure Borderless Workspaces™ model, Tata Consultancy Services

Best Customer Experience in Business Technology

Accenture Conversational AI Platform (CAIP) , Accenture

, Accenture Desk Officer Reporting System (DORS) , LexisNexis Risk Solutions

, LexisNexis Risk Solutions MobyMax - Best Customer Experience in Business Technology, MobyMax

Best Customer Experience in EdTech

Curriculum Associates' Customer Service during COVID-19 , Curriculum Associates, Inc.

, Curriculum Associates, Inc. Brightspace , D2L

, D2L Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint Educational Systems , Edupoint Educational Systems

, Edupoint Educational Systems McGraw Hill Customer Experience , McGraw Hill

, McGraw Hill ST Math , MIND Research Institute

, MIND Research Institute MobyMax - Best customer experience in ed tech , MobyMax

, MobyMax Unique Learning System , n2y

, n2y ParentSquare , ParentSquare

, ParentSquare PowerSchool , PowerSchool

, PowerSchool Tutor.com Learning Suite, Tutor.com

Best Remote Learning Partner K-12/Higher Education

ClassLink Suite , ClassLink, Inc.

, ClassLink, Inc. Brightspace , D2L

, D2L Incite Teaching & Learning Platform , EdIncites

, EdIncites Edmentum, Inc. , Edmentum

, Edmentum Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint Educational Systems , Edupoint Educational Systems

, Edupoint Educational Systems eDynamic Learning CTE & Elective Courseware , eDynamic Learning

, eDynamic Learning FEV Tutor - Live 1:1 Online Tutoring , FEV Tutor

, FEV Tutor Sentinel , Kajeet

, Kajeet PAPER Educational Support System (ESS): 24/7 homework help, writing feedback, and study support , PAPER

, PAPER S choology Learning , PowerSchool

, PowerSchool Savvas Realize™ LMS for Remote (Distance) Learning, Savvas Learning Company

Best Student Experience Response

The Alef Platform , Alef Education

, Alef Education Connect Virtual Labs , McGraw-Hill Education

, McGraw-Hill Education eLearning Companions: Dissertation Bootcamp , ProQuest

, ProQuest Common App for mobile , The Common Application Inc

, The Common Application Inc VitalSource Helps, VitalSource

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards, sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

