2021 CODiE Awards Recognize Companies' Response to COVID-19
SIIA awards 37 companies that went above and beyond throughout the COVID-19 pandemic
May 05, 2021, 13:00 ET
WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 36th annual SIIA CODiE Awards, the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) announces 37 companies, products and people that have gone the extra mile in response to COVID-19. Winners will be announced during the virtual CODiE Award winner announcement celebrations on June 22 and June 23, 2021.
The finalists, selected by teams of expert judges, represent the most impactful initiatives from software, content, media, financial information and educational technology companies.
"This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, literally enabling the continuity of our education system and the very survival of businesses, large and small," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "Congratulations to this year's finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience and importance of business-to-business and education technology."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators, administrators and Ed Tech leaders serve as judges for the first-round review of all nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Details about each finalist are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists
2021 CODIE AWARD RESPONSE TO COVID-19 FINALISTS
Best Business Technology Pivot
- athenaTelehealth, athenahealth, Inc.
- EnGauge, Degree Analytics
- LivePerson's AI-powered Conversational Cloud, LivePerson, Inc.
- LogMeIn, LogMeIn
- Free eSign, PandaDoc
- Pulsara, Pulsara
- Retail Fast Pass, SPLICE Software Inc
- TCS Secure Borderless Workspaces™ model, Tata Consultancy Services
Best Customer Experience in Business Technology
- Accenture Conversational AI Platform (CAIP), Accenture
- Desk Officer Reporting System (DORS), LexisNexis Risk Solutions
- MobyMax - Best Customer Experience in Business Technology, MobyMax
Best Customer Experience in EdTech
- Curriculum Associates' Customer Service during COVID-19, Curriculum Associates, Inc.
- Brightspace, D2L
- Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint Educational Systems, Edupoint Educational Systems
- McGraw Hill Customer Experience, McGraw Hill
- ST Math, MIND Research Institute
- MobyMax - Best customer experience in ed tech, MobyMax
- Unique Learning System, n2y
- ParentSquare, ParentSquare
- PowerSchool, PowerSchool
- Tutor.com Learning Suite, Tutor.com
Best Remote Learning Partner K-12/Higher Education
- ClassLink Suite, ClassLink, Inc.
- Brightspace, D2L
- Incite Teaching & Learning Platform, EdIncites
- Edmentum, Inc., Edmentum
- Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint Educational Systems, Edupoint Educational Systems
- eDynamic Learning CTE & Elective Courseware, eDynamic Learning
- FEV Tutor - Live 1:1 Online Tutoring, FEV Tutor
- Sentinel, Kajeet
- PAPER Educational Support System (ESS): 24/7 homework help, writing feedback, and study support, PAPER
- Schoology Learning, PowerSchool
- Savvas Realize™ LMS for Remote (Distance) Learning, Savvas Learning Company
Best Student Experience Response
- The Alef Platform, Alef Education
- Connect Virtual Labs, McGraw-Hill Education
- eLearning Companions: Dissertation Bootcamp, ProQuest
- Common App for mobile, The Common Application Inc
- VitalSource Helps, VitalSource
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards, sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.
