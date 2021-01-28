2021 College Scholarship Opportunities Assembled in Fastweb's New Resources

WESTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb (www.fastweb.com), the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, has assembled important student resources for 2021 that highlight scholarship opportunities for students at all education levels.

In Fastweb's new resources – 10+ College Scholarships You Can Apply for Today, Scholarships for The Class of 2021 and Scholarships for College Students—all students will find scholarships in numerous educational fields and areas of interest that are available to apply to today. Scholarship opportunities shown are listed in order of due date and the listings are continuously updated with top opportunities from Fastweb's extensive scholarship database.

"These comprehensive resources provide students with scholarship opportunities they can apply to right away to support their 2021 college planning needs." said Mark Nelson, Vice President, Fastweb. "Our efforts are focused on supporting our students with the best information and tools to assist them in meeting their college objectives during these challenging times."

Fastweb encourages students who have not yet filled out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, to do so now to start the federal student aid process. Understanding the financial aid process is crucial for all students. More information on the FAFSA application can be found on Fastweb's Financial Aid section. For more helpful free online resources, visit Fastweb.com or download the Fastweb app.

About Fastweb:

Fastweb, a top site in the Monster network, is the nation's recognized leader in helping students pay for school, by providing scholarship and financial aid information, as well as information on jobs and internships. As the oldest and most popular free online scholarship matching service, one out of three college-bound seniors use the site and more than 50 million users have benefitted from Fastweb's information and services. Fastweb lets students create personalized profiles that can be matched against its expansive databases of colleges and scholarships. To learn more about Fastweb, visit www.fastweb.com and follow Fastweb on social media for the latest on paying for school all year long: Twitter (at @PayingForSchool); Facebook; Instagram and Pinterest.

About Monster

Monster is a global leader in connecting the right people to the right jobs. Every day, Monster aims to make every workplace happier and more productive by transforming the way employers find talent and candidates find careers. For 25 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages innovative digital, social, and mobile solutions to enable employers and candidates to see each other more clearly. Monster is a digital venture owned by Randstad North America, a subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a $26 billion international provider of flexible work and human resources services.

SOURCE Fastweb

