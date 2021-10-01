2021 Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus Report on the Worldwide Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2021-2025 - Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers - John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF, Kubota Corporation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Agriculture Equipment demand & sales fared well in 2020 with the net farm income in the U.S. reaching its highest level since 2013.

The market is expected to grow to a figure of $120 billion while registering a 44% year on year increase despite battling serious production & supply chain disruptions & challenges caused by the global outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. net farm income for 2021 is projected to be in correction mode and decline by 9.7% year-on-year to reach $111.4 billion following four consecutive years of steady improvements & increases. The global agriculture equipment sales for 2021, however, are projected to register growth in mid-single digit percentages across North America, Europe and South America while the sales in Asia are projected to contract marginally.

The global demand for agriculture equipment is projected to register steady growth for 2021 driven by favorable agriculture commodity prices & farm economics, high crop yields and low levels of global grain inventories needing replenishment.

The row crop segment has been witnessing largest demand in North America with high horsepower tractor segment registering strong growth as farmers actively pursue fleet replacement & recapitalization. EU, too, has been witnessing higher levels of crop output along with stronger farm economics in 2021 boosting overall farm sentiment. The COVID-19, however, continues to create supply chain disruptions marked by delays and constraints amid increasing industrial demand and will remain a challenge for the world economy over near term.

The long-term industry fundamentals for agriculture, however, remain robust with the global agricultural output required to double itself by 2050

The global agriculture equipment industry is also in the midst of a technology-driven evolution phase led by the development & incorporation of connectivity, autonomous and sustainable powertrain technologies aimed at enhanced efficiency, productivity and sustainability. The current phase of agriculture industry's development and its likely evolution over medium term quintessentially is going to be defined and shaped by technology which has been evolving rapidly and disrupting markets fundamentally.



Against this backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus Analysis on the World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment manufacturers. The report analyzes as to how the key industry OEMs are positioned, based on their Strengths & Weaknesses, and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving agriculture market landscape with reference to the emerging Opportunities and potential Threats.

The report also analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans for the leading Global Agriculture Equipment OEMs for the near to medium term horizon based on a comparative assessment of



1. Business & Product Portfolios Analysis & Strategic Positioning across Key Markets & Segments

2. Analysis of overall Cost Base, Structure & Management

3. Analysis of Revenue Streams, Resource Base & Domain Competencies

4. Revenues & Profitability, Key Profit Sources, Profitability Growth & Trend Analysis

5. Capital & Ownership Structure and Financial Strength

6. Degree of Diversification

7. International Presence across Key Geographic Markets & Regions - Breadth & Depth

8. Key Competitor Analysis across Markets & Segments and Degree of Competitive Intensity

9. Competitive Market Positioning across Key Markets & Product Segments

10. Overall Strategy Orientation & Focus, R&D Strategy, Technological Strength & Capabilities

For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain

Key Decision-Makers

Procurement Managers

Top Management of Industry Players & Other Companies

Industry OEMs & Technology/Other Solutions Providers

Suppliers, Vendors, Sales & Distribution Channels and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain

Associated Equipment Manufacturers & Technology Solutions Providers

Existing & potential Investors

Industry & Company Analysts

M&A Advisory Firms

Strategy & Management Consulting Firms

PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies

Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general

Key Topics Covered:



Section - 1 Business Structure & Snapshot - World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers

a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Revenues

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure



Section - 2 Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:

1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend



Section - 3 SWOT Analysis

Sources of Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated & Negated

Section - 4 Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS Group

SDF Group

Kubota Corporation

Section - 5 Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS Group

SDF Group

Kubota Corporation

Section - 6 Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS Group

SDF Group

Kubota Corporation

Section - 7 Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment OEMs - Near to Medium Term

1. Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

2. Market Specific Strategies & Plans

3. R&D Strategies & Plans

4. Growth Strategies & Plans

5. Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

6. Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

7. Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

8. Financial Strategies & Plans

9. Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

10. Other Strategies, Strategic Initiatives & Imperatives



Section - 8 Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section - 9 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 10 Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 11 Strategic Market Outlook

Analysis of Emerging Global Scenario for Agriculture & Farm Incomes

Demand Outlook for Agriculture Equipment

Growth Projections for Key Agriculture Equipment Markets

Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9nbezg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

