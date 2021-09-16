2021 Crappie Expo And Mr. Crappie® invitational Coming To Shreveport-Bossier City

The Expo will be open from 10am to 6pm on Friday, October 1st, 9am to 6pm on Saturday, October 2nd, and 10am to 5pm on Sunday, October 3rd. Entry is $10 for adults; kids 15 years old and younger get in free!

$10,000 dollars will be given away Saturday and another $10,000 on Sunday, the winner must be 18 years old or older and present to win! There will also be live music at 1pm each day. The World's Largest Crappie Fry will be at the Shreveport Convention Center Saturday, October 2nd at 11am. The Crappie Fry is included in the cost of admission. This expo is anticipated to bring in 60,000 attendees and have an estimated direct economic impact of $2.6 million for Shreveport-Bossier City.

"We have never been more excited to welcome travelers to Shreveport-Bossier and are thrilled to have been selected to host this one-of-a-kind fishing experience," said Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. "A resurgence in travel gives us the opportunity to show how incredible of a destination this part of Louisiana is for visitors."

The Mr.Crappie® $250,000.00 Invitational will be held September 30th thru October 2nd, 2021 on the Red River in Shreveport, Louisiana. One hundred of the top crappie-fishing teams in America will be launching out of Red River South Marina in Bossier City, La and competing for a "big chunk" of $250,000 - the richest crappie tournament in the world!

"I'm proud to share Bossier City with visitors from across the US," said Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler. "I look forward to welcoming them in October and showing them the great things our city has to offer."

All are welcome to attend the weigh-ins. September 30th, day 1 weigh-in will be held at the Red River South Marina parking lot starting at 3pm. October 1st and 2nd weigh-ins will be held at the Shreveport Convention Center at 3pm.

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, in partnership with the Red River Waterway Commission, City of Shreveport, City of Bossier City, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism are proud to announce this upcoming event.

"We are so excited to host the best crappie fishermen in the world right here in the heart of Sportsman's Paradise," said Sara Nelms, Director of Sales and Events for the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. "Our sister cities will be bustling in October with the Red River Revel and Film Prize; we can't wait to have our guests experience the world class cuisine and hospitality Louisiana is known for."

For a detailed event schedule, please visit crappieexpo.com!

