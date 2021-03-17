2021 Fantasy Football Expo in Canton, Ohio this August

CANTON, Ohio, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Fantasy Football Expo will take place on Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Canton. The event features 50 of the top fantasy football experts from across the country, representing fantasy football sites for redraft, dynasty, and devy leagues. Andy Behrens with Yahoo Fantasy, Dave Richard with CBS Fantasy, and Scott Atkins with Full-Time Fantasy are some of the experts confirmed to be at the expo in Canton, Ohio.

Throughout the day attendees at the expo seeking advice to help win fantasy football leagues in 2021 will have an opportunity to interact with experts and ask them questions. Expo attendees can discuss their fantasy football team with the experts at their individual expo booths, or sit in live seminars, panels, mock drafts, and question and answer sessions.

The cost to attend the 2021 Fantasy Football Expo is $10. VIP Packages are also available and include a Pro Football Hall of Fame ticket, Expo t-shirt, swag bag with over $100 in fantasy football site coupons, and a discount rate for overnight accommodation at the Doubletree by Hilton. Packages are available now online at http://www.thefantasyfootballexpo.com.

The Fantasy Football Expo is produced by Big Guy Fantasy Sports. Bob Lung, a lifetime resident of the Canton, Ohio area and nationally recognized expert in the fantasy football world for the past 20 years, is the CEO. He said, "It has been my dream to create fantasy football's greatest weekend in Canton." The King's Classic Expert Draft also takes place the same weekend on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bob Lung created The King's Classic Expert Draft three years ago with the help of Brad Evans with FTN Network and Mike Clay with ESPN. The Fantasy Football Expo was added to help create the weekend Bob Lung has always envisioned.

About Big Guy Fantasy Sports LLC:

Big Guy Fantasy Sports LLC was founded in 2010 to help fantasy football and fantasy baseball owners improve their success via consistency, analysis, rankings, and strategy. CEO, Bob Lung, created The Fantasy Football Expo to create "Fantasy Football's Greatest Weekend" in the best football city in the world.

