2021 Florida Cup Featuring Everton, Millonarios, Atlético Nacional and Pumas To Be Broadcast Worldwide

ORLANDO, Fla., July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Florida Cup tournament will be televised in more than 100 countries worldwide, event organizers announced. In the U.S., the Florida Cup will air on ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN Deportes. The event, which features international clubs Everton, Millonarios, Atlético Nacional and Pumas, will take place on July 25 and 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

"The broadcast partnerships for this year's Florida Cup demonstrate the global appeal of our clubs and their star players," said Florida Cup CEO Ricardo Villar. "We are especially proud to showcase all that Orlando has to offer to millions of viewers around the world."

ESPN headlines the list of broadcasters, with territory rights in the the United States, Mexico, Central America and all of South America. A full list of broadcasters and their territories is available at the end of this release. The rights agreements were brokered by IMG.

Sunday features a historic match between English Premier League squad, Everton, and Colombian powerhouse Millonarios FC. Everton have spent a record 118 seasons in England's top flight and feature Colombian-born star James Rodriguez, who will be meeting a club from his home country for the first time. Millonarios' visit comes on the heels of a strong showing in Categoría Primera A, concluding with the club's 25th finals appearance in Colombia's top league.

Wednesday's doubleheader kicks off at 6 p.m. ET when Everton meets Pumas, making its Florida Cup debut. The club finished second in the league table during the 2020 "Torneo Guardianes" first-semester season before advancing to the league championship. Overall, Pumas have won seven LigaMX championships and three CONCACAF Champions League titles.

Later Wednesday night, at 8:45 p.m. ET, Millonarios and Atlético Nacional add to their storied rivalry when they meet for the 280th time and the first in the United States. Millonarios holds a 106-82-91 lead in the all-time series, but Atlético took their most recent match 2-1 in March of this year. Atlético Nacional has won 16 titles in Colombia's Categoria Primera A and is a two-time Copa Libertadores champion, most recently in 2016. Atlético Nacional also won the 2018 Florida Cup.

In the U.S., the July 25 Everton vs. Millonarios will be televised on ESPN2 and ESPN3, with the July 28 matches on ESPN3 and ESPN Deportes.

General admission tickets for each day are on sale at FloridaCup.com. Tickets for July 25 are $20 each, while tickets for the July 28 doubleheader are $35.

2021 Florida Cup Broadcast Partners By Country Country Broadcaster Angola SuperSport Anguilla ESPN Antigua and Barbuda ESPN Argentina ESPN Aruba ESPN Bahamas ESPN Barbados ESPN Belgium Eleven Sports Benin SuperSport Bermuda ESPN Bolivia ESPN Bonaire ESPN Bosnia SportKlub Botswana SuperSport Brazil ESPN, YouTube / Desimpedidos, Fox Sports British Virgin Islands ESPN Bulgaria Max Sport Burkina Faso SuperSport Burundi SuperSport Cameroon SuperSport Cape Verde SuperSport Cayman Islands ESPN Central African Republic SuperSport Chad SuperSport Chile ESPN Colombia ESPN Comoros SuperSport Costa Rica ESPN Cote d'Ivoire SuperSport Croatia SportKlub Curacao ESPN Czech Republic Saran Media Democratic Republic of the Congo SuperSport Djibouti SuperSport Dominica Grenada ESPN Dominican Republic ESPN Ecuador ESPN El Salvador ESPN England Premier Sports, EvertonFC.com Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Eritrea SuperSport Ethiopia SuperSport Gabon SuperSport Gambia SuperSport Ghana SuperSport Guadeloupe ESPN Guatemala ESPN Guinea SuperSport Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Guyana ESPN Haiti ESPN Honduras ESPN Indonesia Vidio / EMTEK Jamaica ESPN Kenya SuperSport Kosovo SportKlub Liberia SuperSport Macedonia SportKlub Madagascar SuperSport Malawi SuperSport Malaysia Astro Mali SuperSport Martinique ESPN Mauritania SuperSport Mauritius SuperSport Mexico ESPN Montenegro SportKlub Montserrat ESPN Mozambique SuperSport Namibia SuperSport Nicaragua ESPN Niger SuperSport Nigeria SuperSport Northern Ireland Premier Sports, EvertonFC.com Panama ESPN Paraguay ESPN Peru ESPN Portugal Sport TV Republic of the Congo SuperSport Republic of Ireland Premier Sports Russia OKKO Rwanda SuperSport Sao Tome and Principe SuperSport Scotland Premier Sports, EvertonFC.com Senegal SuperSport Serbia SportKlub Seychelles SuperSport Sierra Leone SuperSport Slovakia Saran Media Slovenia SportKlub Somalia SuperSport South Africa SuperSport South Sudan SuperSport St. Kitts/Nevis ESPN St. Lucia ESPN St. Maarten ESPN St. Vincent/Grenadines ESPN Sudan SuperSport Suriname ESPN Swaziland SuperSport Tanzania SuperSport Togo SuperSport Trinidad & Tobago ESPN Turkey TRK Turks & Caicos ESPN Uganda SuperSport Uruguay ESPN USA ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN Deportes Venezuela ESPN Wales Premier Sports, EvertonFC.com Zambia SuperSport Zimbabwe SuperSport

About Florida Cup

The largest annual international soccer event in the Sunshine State, the Florida Cup is a global platform that combines sports, music and entertainment. In 2020, the event's live attendance exceeded 40,000 people, with an international T.V. audience reaching over 5 million unique viewers. Across social networks, content posted by official event pages and shared worldwide reached more than 100 million people. For more information on the Florida Cup, visit FloridaCup.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Florida Citrus Sports

Florida Citrus Sports is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, the Cheez-It Bowl, the Florida Blue Florida Classic, the Florida Cup and the Camping World Kickoff. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

About Everton FC

One of the 12 Founder Members of the Football League, Everton has spent more seasons in England's top division than any other Club (118) and been crowned league champions on nine occasions.

Founded in 1878 as St Domingo, the Club has also lifted the FA (Football Association) Cup five times and, in 1985, added the European Cup Winners' Cup to its prestigious haul.

Throughout its 142-year history Everton has been known as a family-oriented Club based on proud traditions, affectionately referred to as 'The People's Club'. Those traditions have also encouraged innovation, ensuring Everton has remained one of the great pioneering Clubs in the history of the game. The first Club to construct a purpose-built football stadium, Goodison Park is one of the most revered stadiums in England. In the coming years the Club will be looking to maintain those traditions in a new 52,888 capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, ensuring the Club's roots remain in north Liverpool for generations to come.

As a pioneer, the Club is renowned for many firsts that we take for granted in today's game. Everton was the first Club to see its players wear shirts numbered 1 to 11, the first Club to go on an overseas tour, the first English Club to install dugouts and undersoil heating, the first Club to feature in a televised match, the first Club to introduce a regular matchday programme, the first Club to present its players with medals for winning the Football League championship and the first Club to have a player, Dixie Dean, break the 60 goals barrier in a single league season.

About Millonarios FC

Millonarios FC is one of the most important soccer teams in South America and one of the most representative of Colombian soccer. With 15 local titles he is one of the most winning clubs in his country. It was also recognized in the 1950s as one of the best teams in the world since it had the legendary player Alfredo D`Stefano on its squad.

About Atlético Nacional

Atlético Nacional was founded in 1947 as Club Atlético Municipal de Medellin. One of the most successful teams in Colombia, they have won 16 Categoría Primera A championships, two Copa Libertadores titles, four Copa Colombia championships, and two Superliga Colombiana championships.

About Club Universidad Nacional

Club Universidad Nacional, better known as Pumas, was formed in 1954. They are one of the most successful teams in Mexico with seven Liga MX championships, one Copa MX title, two Campeón de Campeones championship, and three CONCACAF Champions League titles.

