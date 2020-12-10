2021 Food Label Trends Deliver Safety And Security For Consumers And Retailers, Says UPM Raflatac, A Leader In Sustainable Labeling

"Sustainability does not have to be sacrificed for safety or convenience." Tweet this

"We knew packaging needs would change for our food industry customers given the COVID-19 shopping impact, and we are encouraged to see that sustainability has not taken a backseat," said Kyle Strenski, Business Director (Food, HPC and Beverage) for UPM Raflatac Americas. "In fact, our 2021 order data shows that sustainable features for food labels are even more important now, as consumers and customers prioritize a more transparent and safe food system. Sustainability does not have to be sacrificed for safety or convenience."