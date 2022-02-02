2021 Global Beverage Industry Update: Categories Being Redefined by Consumers, not Companies

Feb 02, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Trends, Diversification, and Strategies in the Global Beverage Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market landscape for beverages is being reshaped by a myriad of factors, including extreme swings from portfolio diversification to prioritization, shifts in global operational strategies, and technological advancements.
This report identifies trends, analyzes specific functional beverage products, highlights what top beverage industry executives are saying about these trends and their internal approaches, and outlines best practices for the global beverage industry. It is intended to serve as a powerful strategic document for an industry during a time of extreme change.
Product diversification sometimes serves as a risk-reduction strategy, enabling a level of success in emerging, high growth areas that reduces the impact of all the inevitable disappointments and failures. As the proverb goes, don't put all your eggs in one basket. Some multinationals in the consumer packaged goods industry have even resolved to churn a specific percentage of their portfolio annually, as a matter of principle.
This report provides an opportunity for beverage companies to benchmark their strategies against the rest of the industry
Consumer Trends
- Categories are being redefined (by consumers, not companies)
- Industry perspectives
- Consumers care about the processes involved in a beverage
- Local policies made alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages more interchangeable
- Some consumers are ready for energy drinks that fully deliver on flavor
- Functional beverages are becoming lifestyle brands
- Consumers are responding to colorful, lighthearted packaging and nostalgia
- Cannabis-infused drinks aren't taking off as some expected
- Category change isn't just about different products; it's about different times
- Many consumers' days look very different now
- Consumers are interested in functional beverage processes (depending on the time)
- Adapting to consumer behaviors with both flexibility and foresight
- The pandemic sharpened focus on individual health
- Who exactly are you diversifying for?
A Diversified Beverage Industry
- Why diversify?
- Lifestyle drivers
- Policy drivers
- COVID-19
- Sugar taxes
- Energy drink regulations in Europe
- Targeted educational programs based on social determinants
- Healthful product certifications
- Managing the money & setting expectations
- A macroeconomic possibility
- A strategic framework for diversification
- Issues/challenges
- Unique strategic assets
- Diversifying to gain knowledge
- Diversifying to monetize knowledge
- "Total Beverages"
- Diversification varies from region to region.
- Coca-Cola Coffee Plus
- Coca-Cola with Dietary Fiber
- Leveraging established regional brands
- Org chart changes to enable local execution
- Industry perspectives
- Diversifying into Premium Beverages
- The design of a premium beverage product
- Diversification meets prioritization
- A timeline of The Coca-Cola Company's strategic statements on diversification
- Tomorrow's brands portfolio
- The pandemic drives prioritization
Beverage Industry Strategies
- COVID-19 disrupted planning and context, forcing adaptation
- D2C145
- Shifting to the suburbs
- Remembering the big picture
- Energy drinks must sometimes establish separate brand identities
- Companies must assess market share channel by channel
- Promotional offerings in the grocery industry's "new normal"
- Working with local bloggers
- Coke's "+1 Strategy": Gaining Market Share in Daily Beverage Consumption
Companies Mentioned
- The Coca-Cola Company
- PepsiCo
- Nestle
- Danone
- Unilever
- Glanbia
- Karma Water/Karma Culture
- Jolt Cola/Jolt Energy
- GURU Organic Energy
- ZOA Energy
- Red Bull
- Bang Energy
- Monster Beverage Corporation
- ZICO Rising, Inc. (PowerPlant Ventures)
- KIND (Mars Inc.)
- SPI West Port
- Olipop
- Drink Recess
- DrinkMaple/DrinkSimple
- Keurig Dr Pepper
- Imbibe
- Kerry Group
- Enliven
- Tetra Pak
- Starbucks
- Beam Suntory
- Anheuser-Busch InBev
- Molson Coors
- Canopy Growth Corp. (Constellation Brands)
