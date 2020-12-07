2021 Grammy Nominees Kierra Sheard & Mali Music Team Up for the Ultimate Virtual Collaborative Performance

Karew Entertainment President, J. Drew Sheard II mentioned, "I was very intentional in making this experience unlike anything we've ever done. I wanted to bring more creative production quality for viewers to feel like they are having a special experience opposed to watching a regular online concert." With this new innovative technology usage, Karew Virtual Experiences will soon be presenting more virtual concerts from other major artists from multiple genres.

Tickets to "The Kierra and Mali Virtual Experience" can be purchased online at KarewVirtualExperience.com.

About Karew Virtual Experiences

Karew Virtual Experience is the newest wing under the Karew Entertainment umbrella. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, artists were forced to be creative with how they musically engage with their audiences, and Karew Entertainment President, J. Drew Sheard II, adjusted to the curve. Under the Karew Virtual Experience brand, Sheard II and his dynamic team of creatives have created full, state of the art virtual concert experiences that has reached fans across the world. From production, lighting, set design, editing, sound engineering, social media promotion, and more, Karew is a "one stop shop" for all things related to creating a world class virtual experience from conception to execution.

SOURCE Karew Entertainment