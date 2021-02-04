2021 Handler Thayer, LLP Award Shortlists

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Handler Thayer, LLP is very pleased to announce that it has been shortlisted for two prestigious national awards. The firm was shortlisted by Private Asset Management Magazine (PAM) as 2021's Best Trust and Estates Law Firm in the U.S. and by Family Wealth Report as 2021's Most Effective Private Client Legal Team in North America. In addition, Thomas J. Handler, Chairman of the firm's Advanced Planning & Family Office Practice Group, was shortlisted for The Private Asset Management Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr. Handler has previously been named one of the top 15 wealth planners and top 100 attorneys in the United States. He won the Family Wealth Alliance Leadership Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2017 and the Brink Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership and Service in 2015.

These prestigious and sought-after industry accolades acknowledge excellence and innovation in the global wealth management, family office and private client industries and recognize the preeminent firms and individual professionals in this competitive space.

The Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards "recognize the top investment professionals, wealth advisers, legal firms, consultants and other key service providers in the private asset management space." This is the eighth time that Handler Thayer has been shortlisted or won a PAM award in the past nine years. The firm was named Best Private Client Law Firm in the United States in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018, Best Overall Law Firm in the United States in 2012 and 2015 and received a High Commendation in 2020.

In addition, Handler Thayer was shortlisted as the 2021 Most Effective Private Client Legal Team in North America by London-based Family Wealth Report. The firm was also recognized with this award in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

About Handler Thayer, LLP

Handler Thayer, LLP is a national law firm based in Chicago, Illinois serving affluent families, privately-held businesses and family offices throughout the United States and major international jurisdictions. It has been widely recognized as one of the premier private client law firms in the world. In addition to being named Best Family Office Law Firm in the U.S., the firm has been named Best Overall Law Firm in the U.S., Best Private Client Law Firm in the U.S., Best Private Client Law Firm in North America and Most Effective Private Client Legal Team in North America numerous times.

SOURCE Handler Thayer, LLP

Related Links

http://www.handlerthayer.com

