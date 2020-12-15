2021 Honda Accord Earns IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ Rating

Based on Honda's "Safety for Everyone" approach, all Accord models provide the Honda Sensing ® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment on all trim levels, including Collision Mitigation Braking SystemTM (CMBSTM) with Pedestrian Detection; Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). Honda Sensing ® is now standard or available on all new Honda models, equipped on nearly 4 million Honda vehicles on U.S. roads today.

All Honda vehicles also benefit from Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility EngineeringTM (ACETM) body structure, designed to help protect occupants in a wide variety of frontal collisions, along with advanced supplemental restraint systems.

To qualify for a 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn "GOOD" ratings in six crashworthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It also needs "ADVANCED" or "SUPERIOR" ratings for both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention, as well as "ACCEPTABLE" or "GOOD" headlight ratings across all trim levels.

Separately, every Honda model that has been fully evaluated in the NHTSA's 2021 model year NCAP testing, including Accord, has received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score1.

2021 Honda Accord Earns IIHS TSP+ Award

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2019, more than 90 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Honda Commitment to Safety

Based on its vision for a collision-free society, Honda is working to improve safety for everyone sharing the road. The company operates two of the world's most sophisticated crash-test facilities, in Ohio and Japan, and is responsible for numerous pioneering efforts in the areas of crashworthiness, collision compatibility and pedestrian safety.

Advanced passive safety features include Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility EngineeringTM (ACETM) body structure and next-generation passenger front airbag technology, which are designed to provide a high level of collision protection for occupants. Advanced active safety and driver-assistive systems found in Honda Sensing® and AcuraWatchTM technologies, now on nearly 4 million vehicles on U.S. roads, are designed to reduce the frequency and severity of collisions while also serving as a technological and perceptual bridge to the more highly automated vehicles of the future.

1 Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA's) New Car Assessment Program (www.SaferCar.gov). Not yet fully evaluated for the 2021 model year are the Clarity series and Civic Type R.

