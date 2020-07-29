2021 Hyundai Veloster N Offers N Eight-Speed Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission

2021 VELOSTER N • New, available N Eight-Speed Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission

o Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters

o Thermal endurance capabilities meet sustained high-performance levels

o Includes N Track Sense Shift with Launch Control • New standard N Light Sport Seats with Illuminated N Logo

o Performance side bolsters and 4.4 lb. weight reduction • Performance Package equipment now standard on Veloster N • New, standard eight-inch display audio/navigation system • New, standard driver assistance features include: Forward Collision-avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-traffic Collision Warning • New white exterior color replaces Chalk White exterior color (November production)

2021 VELOSTER (all non-N Models) • 2021 Veloster is not changed from the 2020 Veloster model

"Veloster N demonstrates Hyundai's approach to high-performance cars. By equipping Veloster N with N DCT, drivers get performance and convenience at the same time," said Thomas Schemera, Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor. "Anyone who wants a fun driving experience will jump at the chance to pilot the new Veloster N – an everyday sports car with racetrack capabilities."

N Eight-speed Wet Dual-clutch Transmission

Hyundai developed the N DCT with manual or fully-automatic modes and eight speeds for improved acceleration and efficiency. N DCT is equipped with electronic actuators that operate the dual clutch, providing ride comfort, fuel efficiency and driving fun. Unlike a dry dual-clutch transmission, the wet N DCT uses oil to significantly improve lubrication and cooling performance, as required of higher-torque applications. The new N wet-type dual-clutch transmission uses an electric oil pump for increased thermal endurance and reduced direct parasitic drag on the powertrain. The N DCT was fully-developed in-house by N engineers, with a fun-to-drive tuning focus.

Race-like Manual Shift Logic

This fun-to-drive tuning target is further enhanced via an aggressive shift feel that is accentuated by "push" actuation. Under braking, with the driver resisting forward g-forces, lower gears are selected with an ergonomic forward push of the gear selector. Conversely, under the rearward g-forces of acceleration, higher gears are selected via a natural, rearward pull of the lever.

N Grin Shift

The N DCT even comes with game-like features that enhance driving fun. N Grin Shift (NGS) increases peak torque by seven percent from 260 lb.-ft. to 278 lb.-ft. by allowing temporary turbocharger over-boost and maximizing transmission response. When activated, the N Grin Shift mode causes the powertrain to shift to its sportiest program for up to 20 seconds (such as for passing). Further, transmission customization settings are now available in the "Custom" screen mode.

N Power Shift and N Track Sense Shift

N Power Shift (NPS) engages when the car accelerates with more than 90 percent throttle demand, mitigating torque reduction by using upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels through each gear change. This gives the driver a responsive feeling of dynamic acceleration when shifting, with a factory-estimated zero to 60 mph time of 5.6 seconds. N Track Sense Shift (NTS) discerns when road conditions are optimal for dynamic driving and activates automatically, selecting the right gear and shift timing for optimal performance.

Driving Experience Customization

Along with other updated features, such as Rev Matching, Launch Control and Overboost, Veloster N is optimized to automatically sense driving styles and road conditions to optimize shift points. For example, the car will hold lower gears longer in performance driving for better acceleration out of corners. Conversely, if the driver is aggressively pushing the car on a racetrack, the car will use the full range of available engine RPM to maximize performance. All of these features can be configured in Veloster N's improved infotainment system, using the latest operating system shown on a high-definition eight-inch display.

N DCT Engineering

The Veloster N DCT transmission employs two clutch assemblies, one for odd gears and one for even and reverse gears. The clutch actuator assembly utilizes a lightweight electric motor-driven system for greater efficiency, optimized shift response and compact packaging. It also deploys an external damper for improved NVH (noise, vibration and harshness). The DCT uses an electromechanical gear actuator, yielding a lightweight design, higher fuel efficiency and precise shifting control via the engine's electronic control unit. The DCT gearing assembly uses hollow input shafts for an ultra-lightweight and extremely responsive shifting character.

N Light Sport Seats

The new N Light Sport Seats are wrapped in cloth and leatherette upholstery to firmly hold the driver in position during spirited driving. These track-ready seats are thinner and lighter, with a weight reduction of 4.4 lbs. N Light Sports Seats have an illuminated N logo on the upper side of the backrest, adding to the interior aesthetic. The N logo illumination operates in conjunction with other interior lights to create a distinctive interior ambiance.

New, Standard Advanced Driver Assistance Features

Veloster N adds a myriad of new standard driver assistance features, including: Forward Collision-avoidance Assist, Lane Following Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-traffic Collision Warning.

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty and 7-year anti-perforation warranty

Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

www.hyundainews.com

