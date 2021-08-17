2021 Inc. 5000 Names DevOps Institute One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

DevOps Institute is dedicated to helping advance the human elements of DevOps through Skills, Knowledge, Ideas and Learning (SKIL). In addition to revenue growth, DevOps Institute has expanded its team with an employee growth of 65 percent in the past year and achieved membership growth of 15 percent.

"It is truly an honor to be named one of the fastest-growing companies in the country," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "DevOps Institute's growth and progress as an organization speaks to our firm commitment to the DevOps community and our one-track mission to advance the human elements of DevOps. We are fortunate to have a team who wholeheartedly believes in this mission and dedicates their skills and talents to providing the tools, programs and opportunities that enrich and advance the IT community."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

As a result of its strong growth, DevOps Institute has released or expanded several tools and programs in 2021 which demonstrate its success:

DevOps Institute Professional Membership

DevOps Institute is the go-to continuous learning hub helping pave the way to support digital transformation and the future of IT. From certifications, research, events and team assessments, DevOps Institute provides the "human know-how" to make DevOps professionals, and their companies, succeed.

DevOps Institute is now offering a 50 percent discount on all Premium Memberships through September 6 . Learn more.

https://www.devopsinstitute.com/member-summer-savings

Enterprise Assessment of DevOps Capabilities (ADOC)

DevOps Institute designed the Enterprise Assessment of DevOps Capabilities (ADOC) for organizations that want to baseline multiple teams' current DevOps state. They can then measure and accelerate continuous improvement during their DevOps journey. Enterprise ADOC addresses five DevOps dimensions: Human Aspects, Process and Frameworks, Functional Composition, Intelligent Automation, and Technology Ecosystems.

Learn more about Enterprise ADOC: https://www.devopsinstitute.com/enterprise-devops-assessment/

SKILup Days

SKILup Day events are for all IT community members, including students, practitioners, and decision-makers. SKILup Days are one-day virtual micro-conferences focused on specific industry practices that examine "how-to" perspectives of the people, process, and technology aspects of IT.

Register for upcoming events here: https://www.devopsinstitute.com/all-events/

Certifications

Individuals and teams can expand their knowledge and learning by securing certifications in several DevOps disciplines, including the recently launched SRE Practitioner certification.

Learn more about certifications: https://devopsinstitute.com/certifications/

SKILbooks

SKILbooks are a collaborative body of knowledge comprising research and artifacts to help readers understand and upskill DevOps capabilities. Each SKILbook is populated with multiple research chapter reports plus additional content for ongoing discovery, support, and actionable strategies and implementations during a DevOps journey.

Start your SKILbook experience with the DevOps Journey: https://www.devopsinstitute.com/skilbooks/

Human Aspects of DevOps

Meet today's most innovative humanologists in a new video series. Join Chief Ambassador Helen Beal as she chats with key thinkers about human behavior and unlocking the secrets of humans at work.

Learn more about the Human Aspects of DevOps initiative: https://www.devopsinstitute.com/human-aspects-of-devops

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

About DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is a professional member association. Our mission is to advance the human elements of DevOps.

We create a safe and interactive ecosystem where members can network, gain knowledge, grow their careers, lead, initiate, and celebrate professional achievements.

We inspire thought leadership and knowledge by connecting and enabling the global member community to drive human transformation in the digital age.

Web | https://devopsinstitute.com/

Twitter | @DEVOPSINST

LinkedIn | /devops-institute

YouTube | DevOps Institute

Instagram | @humansofdevops

Facebook | Humans of DevOps

Media Contact:

Christin Jeffers

Catapult PR-IR

+1 303-581-7760

[email protected]

SOURCE DevOps Institute

Related Links

https://www.devopsinstitute.com

