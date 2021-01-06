2021 is Finally Here! Denny's Celebrates with a FREE Stack of Pancakes and FREE Delivery Now Through January 18

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's is celebrating the start of a new year and the feeling of finally being free from 2020 with FREE delivery and a FREE two-stack of pancakes on all orders made at dennys.com or the Denny's app through January 18.

With so many tasty menu items to choose from, diners can find a variety of satisfying and affordable meals to fulfill any craving, no matter the meal or hour including: