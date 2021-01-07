2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Ushers in Luxury Sound by McIntosh®

The collaboration between McIntosh and the Jeep ® brand has been a match made in America. The Jeep ® brand understands McIntosh's goal is to carry its exceedingly high standards for sound into vehicles in an authentic way. That said, this partnership didn't happen overnight.

Seeds for MX950 McIntosh Entertainment System for the Jeep ® Grand Cherokee were planted four years ago when engineers from both organizations collaborated on the Grand Wagoneer concept vehicle revealed this past September. And now with the Jeep ® Grand Cherokee L, customers will soon be able to experience what it is like having a McIntosh Entertainment System with them on-the-go. It is sure to be "Legendary Performance in Motion."

For over seven decades, McIntosh has been on the leading edge of high-end home audio and popular culture with sound systems handcrafted in their factory in Binghamton, NY. The company's amplifiers were used to power the original Woodstock and the Grateful Dead's groundbreaking "Wall of Sound" which cemented McIntosh's reputation as a true American icon.

But McIntosh is no stranger to car audio, having delved into both OEM and aftermarket fitments in the 1990s. In the new millennium, McIntosh developed custom solutions for Harley Davidson special editions, and the 100th anniversary edition of the Ford GT. The MX950 McIntosh Entertainment System for the Jeep ® Grand Cherokee will take sound quality to the next level, much the same way Jeep ® Grand Cherokee has repeatedly reset the bar in sport utility vehicles.

"We understand that customers don't just want great sound," said Charlie Randall, President of McIntosh Laboratory, Inc. "They want to get a full sensory experience. And that's why it was so important that we left no stone unturned to deliver a true McIntosh Entertainment System for the Jeep ® Grand Cherokee L. We're thrilled to bring our brand to a whole new group of people who may never have experienced McIntosh before."

To ensure McIntosh luxury home audio experience was replicated in the vehicle, engineers from both companies worked hand-in-hand to fuse form and function into the system architecture. Engineers constantly went back and forth between the test vehicle and the McIntosh Reference Room itself to ensure a truly authentic McIntosh experience, even in a car. The resulting system is so revolutionary, it doesn't just bring the performance to you, it brings you to the performance.

The MX950 McIntosh Entertainment System boasts 19 speakers in 12 optimal locations to deliver precision sound through every inch of the vehicle and a 17-channel amplifier delivers up to 950Watts of power. The system has LD/HP® speaker design to lower distortion and McIntosh Power Guard® for unrivaled clarity even at very high-volume levels. The most advanced materials technologies were used to make components lighter, yet stronger, so speakers respond faster in delivering timely sonic reproduction. The occupants are enveloped in a massive sweet spot to hear music with zero coloration, just as the artist intended.

The shared vision between Jeep ® and McIntosh was to integrate the same level of authenticity and design language from the McIntosh home audio products into the Jeep ® Grand Cherokee. The system incorporates McIntosh's iconic styling cues such as the metal ridged control knobs, in the look and feel that have made McIntosh instantly recognizable to fans around the world. Backlit logos on the door speaker grilles accent the vehicle's interior lighting with McIntosh's signature blue. The Jeep ® Grand Cherokee L's subwoofer grille is emblazoned with the McIntosh "Mc" logo as it appears in McIntosh Monogrammed Heatsinks™. It is truly a treat for the eyes as well as the ears!

The 2021 Jeep ® Grand Cherokee L is equipped with the MX950 McIntosh Entertainment System and will arrive in Jeep dealerships in the second quarter of 2021.

About McIntosh

Founded in 1949, McIntosh Laboratory, Inc. is known for offering distinguished quality audio products, superior customer service and the ultimate experience in music and film. All McIntosh products are handcrafted at the Binghamton, NY factory by over 150 employees with a passion for music and the McIntosh heritage. McIntosh continues to define the ultimate home entertainment experience for discriminating consumers around the world, with the iconic "McIntosh Blue" Watt Meters globally recognized as a symbol of quality audio. Since its inception, McIntosh has been powering some of the most important moments in music history and pop culture. From President Lyndon Johnson's inauguration speech to Woodstock to the famous Grateful Dead "Wall of Sound," McIntosh has not only witnessed history, it has shaped it. With McIntosh, customers have the ability to create their own premium audio experience – and truly live their music. For more information please visit www.McIntoshLabs.com.

Contact:

Julia Lescarbeau

[email protected]

SOURCE McIntosh Laboratory

Related Links

www.McIntoshLabs.com

