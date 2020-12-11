2021 Jeep® Wrangler 4xe Joins Toledo Assembly Family

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FCA's Toledo Assembly Complex this week launched production of the innovative 2021 Jeep® Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. The most technologically advanced Wrangler ever delivers zero-emission open air driving on- and off-road, with up to 25 miles of electric-only range and nearly 400 miles of total range. Assembly of the Wrangler 4xe, including its 17 kilowatt-hour battery pack and 375-horsepower, 470 lb.-ft. of torque electrified powertrain with two electric motors, is integrated into the existing Wrangler assembly line and built on two shifts by more than 3,200 UAW-represented employees at the Toledo North plant in Ohio. The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe arrives at dealer showrooms in early 2021. More information is available at www.jeep.com/wrangler-4xe.html.